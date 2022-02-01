New Air Purification Systems From Clean Aire Solution

Clean Aire Solution has launched a line of SMART air purification systems designed to thoroughly and efficiently circulate and purify the air in any room. As cases of COVID-19 once again surge across the country, with a global record-breaking number of 1.35 million new cases reported in the U.S. on January 10, 2022, it’s crucial for hospitals, doctors’ offices, schools, hotels, and other facilities to create environments that are as clean and healthy as possible. Given that viral particles in the air are among the main drivers behind transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, quality air purification systems such as those from Clean Aire Solution can play a crucial role.

Unlike most other air purification systems on the market – which only circulate the air approximately three times per hour – Clean Aire Solution’s products circulate and purify the air in a standard-sized room every three minutes, or 20 times per hour. Additionally, they are equipped with UV-C lighting that kills many airborne viruses and bacteria, including influenza, staph, and rhinovirus.

Building on decades of experience developing products that keep the air clean in woodworking workshops, Clean Aire Solution has incorporated the latest SMART technology to optimize results and ease of use. Featuring UV-C lighting and a HEPA filter with MERV 16 rating – which has been tested for compliance with a stringent U.S. military standard – the air purification systems can remove particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, mold, pollen, and cigarette smoke.

Clean Aire Solution’s systems are designed to be user-friendly, making it simple and convenient to create cleaner, healthier, more breathable air in any setting. Users simply need to plug in the systems – which are available in both ceiling-mounted and floor models – and they will continuously filter the air based on the timer setting. The ceiling unit may be operated by remote control, with three operating speeds and a timer with settings ranging from one to 12 hours. The floor unit has a control panel on the top of the unit (32 inches from the ground), wheels for easy placement with a folding handle, three operating speeds and a timer with settings ranging from one to 12 hours.

Faced with the ongoing threat of COVID-19 – as well as the seasonal flu and other dangerous viruses and bacteria – it is more important than ever for schools, healthcare facilities, and businesses in numerous different industries to provide healthy environments. The groundbreaking new air purification systems from Clean Aire Solution offer a way to keep the air clean, reducing the spread of viruses, bacteria, and harmful irritants.