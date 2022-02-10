New ES2646, R2646 Scissor Lifts From JLG

JLG Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, has introduced two new scissor lift models: The electric-drive ES2646 and the hydraulic-drive R2646. With a platform height of 26 feet, a class-leading capacity of 1,200-lbs, and the ability to work both indoors and out, these new JLG® machines can deliver a more productive day on the job.

“With a wide variety of jobs to be done, the 20% increase in capacity of the ES and R2646 models, as compared to competitive models in the size class, allows scissor lift operators to carry more materials, like pipes and panels, as well as tools such as welders, to the work area,” said Bob Begley, director of product management for JLG scissor lifts, vertical lifts, and low-level access lifts. “This means that overhead tasks can be completed quicker and more efficiently.”

The ES2646 and R2646 models share a common chassis and platform, offering 32 feet of working height and the ability to carry two occupants to height in indoor applications (one occupant to height when being used outdoors). The new ES2646 model is available with JLG’s optional CleanGuard™ leak containment system for work on sensitive flooring. The new R2646 is equipped with active pothole protection that provides increased ground clearance when working on demanding terrain.

These new JLG scissor lifts also share common technologies, such as variable tilt to increase the work envelope during use on uneven surfaces, and can accommodate a variety of options and accessories, including JLG® Mobile Control, QuikAccess Rails and QuikFold Rails.