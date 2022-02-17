Office Design Feature: Design Directions For The Office

Compiled from Gensler

From the February 2022 Issue

Over the past two years, office design and operations have changed at a rapid pace. Facilities professionals and stakeholders in workplace settings are keenly aware that employee needs have changed due to multiple challenges, including a fundamental shift in where and how many people are working in the office. Remote work has ramped up at an unprecedented rate, and this is heavily influencing return-to-office plans. However, research from multiple sources shows that organizations and employees around the world want an in-person office experience and they are seeking creative approaches to making the multi-faceted office facility “work” for employees and employers alike.

Global architecture, design and planning firm Gensler recently released its 2022 Design Forecast, which includes insights on the current and future state of office design. The Forecast explores design holistically for multiple topics with a focus on cities, the workplace, health and wellness, lifestyle design, and building repurposing. Highlighted here are overall design trends, followed by observations and forecasts for those who own, plan and operate offices and commercial real estate. We’re focusing on professional services firms and associations here, but the report includes a look at a total of 28 industries and office forecasts. (See link to download at end of this article).

As Gensler states, “This is an opportunity to rethink the physical workplace to offer a unique and fulfilling experience that can attract people, whether that’s through new technologies or new types of space.” Read on for these insights from Gensler:

In 2022, Look At These Trends

Before looking at design forecast for office spaces in two industry sectors (professional services and associations), here are five key metatrends impacting the work sector, and how design is responding:

1. The workplace must become a compelling destination. We’re seeing a shift to the new role of the workplace as a “destination”—creating experiences employees can’t get working remotely. Top performing companies understand power of physical workplace for people to thrive, as well as drive creativity and innovation.

2. Experimentation, prototypes, and learning are the new normal. We’re entering a phase of experimentation, piloting, and learning. The new workspaces must be driven by purpose and research to dig in and figure out what is working, what is not working, and analyze outcomes. A key piece of successful piloting is to test and measure.

3. The new workplace ecosystem will include third spaces. Today’s workers want an ecosystem of places to work both in and out of the office. Third places and coworking spaces are increasingly preferred for a variety of work activities. Developers and landlords should create spaces such as working lobbies or outdoor workspaces.

4. The workplace will play a critical role in fostering equity and inclusion. Companies should extend equity beyond race, gender, and generations to create equitable work experiences for employees who are working in-person and remotely to create a culture of inclusivity and belonging.

5. Investments in health and well-being will deliver value for employees. Employers should focus not only on enhancing physical health through biophilia and wellness design, but also building personal and professional relationships for mental well-being.

Professional Services Firms

For professional services firms, the pandemic has opened up key areas of change: mobility, choice and variety of spaces in the office, and health and well-being. By building upon these core principles and focusing on the employee experience, management advisory and legal firms can attract the best talent and deliver great experiences for a diverse, multigenerational workforce.

Diversity and well-being will continue to prioritize inclusive design. A broad definition of inclusive design embraces cultural diversity, as well as the mental and physical well-being of all employees. To attract and retain diverse talent, professional services firms should create an empowered work experience based on choice and flexibility that is inclusive. Gender-neutral restrooms, mothers’ rooms, and other spaces are increasingly common to accommodate diverse needs.

The future legal office should support collaboration and social gathering. To attract and keep talent, the legal industry must think of the office as a destination—or a type of work club. Spaces that promote knowledge sharing, mentorship and coaching, meetings, and collaboration will be the hallmarks of the new law office.