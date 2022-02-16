Smart Buildings Guidance Available From Memoori, LMG, And Vanti

The technology around smart buildings can often feel alien to even the most experienced property professionals, especially when embarking on first time projects. The desire to create a smart building without understanding what you want the technology to achieve or the practical steps necessary for success, can often lead to problems.

How can we give commercial real estate developers, who are new to smart technologies, a helping hand to make sure they are getting as much out of their project as possible? Memoori, with the support of UK-based Master Systems Integrators LMG and Vanti, have sought to answer this question by creating The Developers Smart Building Project Canvas. Based in the Stockholm, Memoori is an analyst company focused on smart building industry.

The canvas has been designed to encourage best practice amongst industry professionals and give people the confidence to create the best spaces possible.

It is a list of questions to address at each stage of a project, from setting out aims and goals for success at the beginning, to considerations about delivery and management, cost and risk and future proofing. We want project teams to use it to create the most efficient and best performing projects possible whilst effectively budgeting for the appropriate technology.

The canvas has been released under a Creative Commons license, so it is free to download, share and modify, as long as attribution is maintained.

James McHale, CEO of Memoori, said, “This is a completely free to use tool which people can take inspiration from, and while every project will travel its own unique course for a variety of reasons, we think it will be a useful starting point and will highlight opportunities and potential obstacles that are universally relevant.”

Mike Brooman, CEO of Vanti, said, “Smart buildings have been gaining real traction over the last few years and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly acted as a catalyst for more landlords, facilities managers and developers to start thinking about providing their occupants with an enhanced experience within their buildings.

“At Vanti, we’ve certainly seen more decision makers and design teams seeking our expertise and the scale of projects which we are working on is increasing, but we often see clients with a false reality or expectation of what actually goes into a smart building and how to deliver a cohesive user experience. This could be focused on the specific technologies which are used, the associated costs and project specific considerations as well.

“We feel that this project canvas is an easy-to-understand roadmap which will guide developers along the process, and help to create smarter, greener, more efficient and intuitive spaces for everybody.”

Click here to download the open source canvas guidelines (PDF) here for free.

Memoori will also be hosting a webinar on Tuesday March 8 at 4pm (UK time), where Memoori and Vanti will discuss the canvas and how to use it in more detail.

