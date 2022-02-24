StairMaster® Renovation Safety Tread from Wooster Products

Wooster Products, a manufacturer of anti-slip stair treads and walkway products, now offers StairMaster® renovation safety tread to provide sure footing on interior and exterior stairs and landings. StairMaster® can be applied to all types of stair and landing surfaces, making it ideal for virtually all renovation projects. It is offered in many coordinating or contrasting colors, including photoluminescent, to enhance front-edge visibility and safety.

With a proprietary bonding process which ensures a long service life, this anti-slip renovation stair tread is ideal for exit-path markings, safety-egress systems, steps and landings. StairMaster® meets 2015 IFC code compliance and is well suited for interior or exterior retrofit applications.

Heat-treated, corrosion-resistant aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler is guaranteed for five years, but typically lasts much longer, even when subjected to heavy pedestrian traffic. Anti-slip filler includes approximately 65% virgin-grain aluminum oxide/silicon carbide abrasive which provides traction and long service life. Clean, architectural lines ensure aesthetic appeal. StairMaster® is ideal for use on all types of stairs and landings.

Bright, long lasting NITEGLOW® photoluminescent epoxy filler is fully cured and resilient, free of hazardous and radioactive substances, extends uniformly throughout the filler and is easy to clean.

StairMaster® renovation safety tread is available in lengths to order to a maximum of 12’0” and comes in 9″ or 11″ widths with a mill-finish, extruded aluminum base with a beveled edge and countersunk holes as standard. Anchors available include Tapcon screws, wood screws, machine screws or expansion screws.