Sustainability And Commercial Real Estate: Four Predictions For 2022

Looking at the year ahead, what does the future hold for commercial real estate and sustainability? A new report from Cortex Sustainability Intelligence aims to inform commercial real estate (CRE) leaders across the U.S. of what’s to come in the ever-evolving world of sustainability.

“Buildings are currently responsible for more CO2 emissions than the auto industry – and that is drastically shifting the way the CRE industry thinks about and tackles the challenge of decarbonization,” explained Bryan Bennett, founder and CEO of Cortex. “At Cortex, our goal is to make that challenge easier, faster, and most cost-effective to manage.”

The Four Predictions

Major cities will continue adopting penalty-based net-zero goals. Investors will prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) as a stipulation to receive capital. COVID profoundly changed building operations, and it’s only becoming more complex. Data will become the backbone of building decarbonization.

Cortex enlisted the expertise of industry leaders, including Bill Landis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Raith Capital Partners, to prepare the “4 CRE Sustainability Predictions for 2022” report.

“The regulatory climate of private equity real estate is changing at a brisk pace, which includes balancing an increasingly complex ESG landscape,” Landis commented on the state of CRE sustainability. “It is important more than ever that firms keep pace with this shifting ESG landscape to ensure they remain compliant and sustainable.”

"4 CRE Sustainability Predictions for 2022" also includes insight offered by industry leaders from Savanna, Vanbarton Group, Kastle Systems, CREtech Climate, and more.