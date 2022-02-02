Workplace 2022 Webinar: Shaping The Future Of Your Facility
In this webinar, ABM’s building and facility experts will share strategies for exceeding occupants’ higher expectations of today’s workplaces – all while showing how to create safer, more comfortable, more adaptable, and more efficient building environments.
Attendees can expect to walk away from this free webinar having learned more about:
- Getting back to your facility strategy
- The state of occupant expectations in 2022 and beyond
- The need for certified cleaning, disinfection, and assurance of safety – including mandates for improved indoor air quality (IAQ), environmental health, and employee productivity
- The creation of more efficient overall systems to reduce cost and carbon footprint
- Integrating technology and automation within your building for total environment synchronization
- Building Something Visionary: Developing your 5-year roadmap for a more adaptable, healthier, safer building