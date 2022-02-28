Zurn Launches New Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 Pressure Reducing Valve

Zurn Industries, LLC announced the release of the new Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 Pressure Reducing Valve. The new Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) has a patented integral venturi enabling the valve to have best-in-class flow performance. It also has the shortest lay length and is the most compact PRV on the market for increased design versatility and easier drop-in installation.

“The new Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 offers high performance with the flattest flow curve on the market today,” said John Mankins, Zurn Product Manager, Water Safety & Control. “The 3” 500XL3 has a 13 PSI pressure advantage when compared to the leading competitor at the typical 8′ per second velocity plumbing design limit.”

The new valve’s all-bronze body, stainless-steel stem, and corrosion-resistant cartridge internals withstand heavy wear and harsh environments. The Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 is available in six sizes, from 1″ to 3″, and with multiple universal connection options, including single union, double union, female thread and flanged.

The Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 meets lead-free environmental requirements and meets the requirements of NSF/ANSI 61 and is ASSE listed 1003, IAPMO listed, and CSA certified. Learn more about the new Zurn Wilkins 500XL3 and Zurn’s complete line of pressure reducing valves at Zurn.com.

In Other News

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS), a provider of smart, sustainable water solutions and products, and Elkay Manufacturing Company, a company in the growing commercial drinking water solutions business, announced they have reached a definitive agreement to combine the businesses in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Zurn Water Solutions shareholders will own approximately 71% and Elkay shareholders will own approximately 29% of the combined and newly named company – Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation.

Elkay has been family-owned since it was founded in 1920 and has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer service for over 100 years. Headquartered in Illinois, Elkay has similar midwestern core values as Zurn. While the business started in sinks, their continued innovation and growth has led them to currently being a market leader in drinking water as well as sinks in residential and commercial settings.

Upon closing, the combined company will continue to be led by the existing Zurn Water Solutions Board of Directors with the addition of two new directors who currently serve on the Elkay Board of Directors. Todd Adams will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Wehr will remain President of Zurn Water Solutions, and Ted Hamilton will remain President of Elkay Plumbing.

The combined company will continue to trade under the ticker NYSE: ZWS. It will be headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will continue to maintain a presence in the Chicago area where Elkay is headquartered.