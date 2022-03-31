ABM Joins International WELL Building Institute As Cornerstone Member Provider of integrated facility services and solutions, ABM has joined the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), administrator of the WELL Building Standard.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/abm-joins-international-well-building-institute-as-cornerstone-member/

Provider of integrated facility services and solutions, ABM has joined the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), administrator of the WELL Building Standard.



ABM Industries, a leading provider of integrated facility services and solutions, has become a cornerstone member of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), administrator of the WELL Building Standard. As one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services, ABM is positioned to make a positive impact at scale on the wellness of people across the U.S. by delivering healthier spaces where they live, work, and play.

Amidst the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen new variants, recent case surges, and a resistance to return to office, collaboration among organizations is critical in combatting the virus by creating safer in-person environments where people can gather.

“The WELL Building Standard and the robust scientific research behind it represent the industry best practices to deliver health and well-being for people,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy Officer, ABM. “With over 100,000 team members serving more than 4 billion square feet of properties each day, ABM joining IWBI’s coalition of like-minded member organizations, is a powerhouse combination. Through this membership, ABM will leverage IWBI resources and member benefits to help our clients advance their health and wellness commitments and new initiatives as we continue to build a healthier world.”

As a public benefit corporation, the IWBI mobilizes its community through:

Administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating,

Management of the WELL AP credential,

Pursuit of applicable research surrounding public health and building science,

Development of educational resources, and

Advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being for everyone, everywhere.

Leveraging IWBI’s evidence-based research that shows how the places and spaces people occupy every day can help them thrive, ABM joins the IWBI membership program to advance solutions that continue improving how the company delivers clean spaces for clients. In addition, IWBI and its members will have access to and can benefit from industry insights from ABM’s Expert Advisory Council composed of leading experts in infectious disease and industrial hygiene.

“IWBI membership provides a platform for leading organizations to align with the WELL building movement, exchange industry best practices and collaborate for innovative solutions for people-first places,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI. “ABM has a long history of caring for people and spaces in buildings around the world. We are excited to welcome ABM into the IWBI membership program and work together to advance health, safety and well-being for all.”

ABM offers a total approach to building health through its EnhancedClean™ and EnhancedFacility™ programs, which together are designed to help reduce viral transmission on surfaces and in the air through a comprehensive, data-driven approach to facility services.