Armstrong Helps Customers Reduce Energy Use

Armstrong Fluid Technology announced a bold initiative in 2018: to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions among its global customer base by 2 million tons, targeting completion by the year 2022.

At AHR Expo 2022 in January, Armstrong announced that they had reached and surpassed that lofty goal to reduce energy use. In the process, they have helped customers save 2.5 billion kWh of electricity usage, resulting in more than $300 million in cost savings. Achieving this goal is the equivalent of taking 600,000 cars off the road for a year, or off-setting the average annual CO2 emissions generated by 100,000 people.

“Since June 2018, when the initiative was first announced, Armstrong has worked collaboratively with our customers and partners to implement our innovative Design Envelope technology in building mechanical plants, worldwide. The application of this technology converts existing and new installations into ultra-efficient and sustainable systems,” said Todd Rief, Armstrong CEO.

Armstrong has now boosted Design Envelope Technology with their Active Performance Management architecture. This three-layer architecture adds the power of Digital Twins, Edge and Cloud computing to intelligent Design Envelope equipment. The application of Active Performance Management brings performance resilience and transparency to system design and operations. This helps Armstrong’s partners and customers extract carbon from every stage of the lifecycle of a building. They can design a much smaller plant with lower construction carbon footprint, and dramatically reduce their carbon emission from operations. All this while using predictive maintenance to preserve building performance without adding cost.

The company recognizes that the work in this area is not yet done. Buildings worldwide continue to be some of the biggest contributors of GHG. Through our their competencies of Fluid Flow, Energy Transfer, Demand Based Control and Digitalization, they aim to bring a step change to the performance of buildings through their entire lifecycle.

Armstrong also launched a global validation effort in 2018 across a wide range of customer types and applications. The results were validated by Bureau Veritas, and made available as a set of case histories.