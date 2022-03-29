ASHE Vista Awards Celebrate Collaboration in Health Facility Projects The Vista Awards celebrate quality health care environments, effective and efficient communication, and data-based decision-making processes.

Every year, the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) of the American Hospital Association presents the Vista Awards to teams who develop safe, quality health care environments, demonstrate effective and efficient communication, and rely on data-based decision-making processes.

The 2022 winners are Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, UT; Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN; and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Everett, WA.

New Construction: Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital, Provo, UT

Utah Valley Hospital (UVH) is a Level II Trauma Center located in the heart of Utah County. The UVH Campus Replacement & Expansion was an innovative, major multiphase campus construction project that ultimately replaced a majority of the campus’ aging building space and transformed the campus identity. Seventeen construction document packages were issued in a fast-track schedule to overcome phasing challenges, minimize disruption of ongoing operations and seamlessly interconnect new and existing facilities. In the end, the project came in on time and under budget.

Renovation: Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is middle Tennessee’s only freestanding children’s hospital and the region’s only comprehensive, nonprofit pediatric health care provider. VUMC wanted to advance the size and scope of the hospital’s pediatric health care programs to meet the community’s needs. The result is a 250,000-square-foot vertical expansion and renovation of the Children’s Hospital. This project was completed under budget with zero interruptions to hospital operations over the 48 months of construction.

Infrastructure: Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett, Everett, WA

At Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett’s (PRMCE) Colby campus, a global design firm, electrical contractor and the PRMCE facilities department and construction project manager worked hand-in-hand to upgrade the A-wing switchboard. The switchboard was installed in the 1960s and located in a small, one-entrance room. Replacing the switchboard in an electrical room with limited space while keeping the power flowing to critical, life-saving equipment throughout the hospital was a tall order, but this multidisciplinary team made it happen.

The Vista Awards are presented by ASHE. These specific awards recognize significant collaboration in creating optimal health care environments.

