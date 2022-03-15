03/15/2022
Be Ready for Emergencies with New Pig’s PIG® DrainBlocker® Drain Cover

Drain covers are ideal for one-time-use emergency spill response for square and round drains up to 36".

New Pig's PIG DrainBlocker Drain Cover helps meet regs and is affordable enough to place near storm drains in spill-prone areas.


When a spill strikes, it’s a good move to seal off floor or storm drains entirely so no unwanted liquids get into the water supply. New Pig’s PIG Rapid Response DrainBlocker Drain Cover is ideal for one-time use emergency spill response. Be ready with a drain cover that helps meet regulations and is affordable enough to place near storm drains in all spill-prone areas.PIG Rapid Response DrainBlocker Drain Cover Body 1This 42″ W x 42″ L x 0.125″ H drain cover is designed for square and round drains up to 36″. The affordable design helps users meet spill plan requirements without buying more cover than needed. A super-sealing bottom layer conforms to uneven surfaces and tightly seals drains. It is designed to work in emergency-spill applications, withstanding exposure to diesel fuel, gasoline, chemicals, oils and detergents.

PIG Rapid Response DrainBlocker Drain Cover Body 2Packaged in an easy-open, hi-viz storage tube so workers can find it fast and get to the spill, it can be mounted on a wall (bracket sold separately) or stored in a spill kit. For outdoor storage use a Weather-Resistant Storage Tube for PIG Rapid Response DrainBlocker Drain Cover.

Due to the nature of softer urethane, the physical properties of these products may change over time with exposure to certain environmental conditions like temperature, humidity and UV radiation. Typical life expectancy is 5 years. It’s important to inspect the stored product regularly to ensure it is in a usable state.

Click here for more facility management news related to drains.
