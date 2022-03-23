03/23/2022
Bell & Gossett Launches Intelligent System Designer by Systemwize™

New intelligent functionality enables users to design complete hydronic systems faster, easier, and better.

The Systemwize intelligent System Designer generates a complete hydronic system design that includes all supporting documentation and details, making quoting jobs fast and easy.


ESP-Systemwize, a hydronic product selection software by Bell & Gossett, now offers intelligent System Designer functionality. Users answer four questions online in the Systemwize interface and System Designer generates a complete hydronic system design that includes all supporting documentation and details, making quoting jobs fast and easy. Systemwize allows customers with a registered account to design a complete heating or cooling system in minutes.

Bell Gossett Intelligent System Designer SystemwizeIntroduced in 2017, ESP-Systemwize incorporates Bell & Gossett’s product portfolio, applications expertise, and hydronic systems knowledge, resulting in an intuitive, easy-to-use tool for selecting highly efficient pumps and compatible system accessories. It’s the industry’s only online selection tool that provides the ability to choose all system components from a single interface.

Other features include saving project schedules, generating submittals, and sharing submittals with a Bell & Gossett manufacturer’s representative in the user’s area. In addition to the intelligent System Designer, intuitive features of ESP-Systemwize designed to assist engineers in system design include:

  • Side-by-side product comparisons
  • Express select button narrows search
  • Searchable by groups of products
  • Analyze pump speeds in real time
  • Ability to choose pumps and accessories
  • Customizable project schedules
  • Warning system for potential selection problems
  • 24/7 technical assistance
