Bell & Gossett Launches Intelligent System Designer by Systemwize™

ESP-Systemwize, a hydronic product selection software by Bell & Gossett, now offers intelligent System Designer functionality. Users answer four questions online in the Systemwize interface and System Designer generates a complete hydronic system design that includes all supporting documentation and details, making quoting jobs fast and easy. Systemwize allows customers with a registered account to design a complete heating or cooling system in minutes.

Introduced in 2017, ESP-Systemwize incorporates Bell & Gossett’s product portfolio, applications expertise, and hydronic systems knowledge, resulting in an intuitive, easy-to-use tool for selecting highly efficient pumps and compatible system accessories. It’s the industry’s only online selection tool that provides the ability to choose all system components from a single interface.

Other features include saving project schedules, generating submittals, and sharing submittals with a Bell & Gossett manufacturer’s representative in the user’s area. In addition to the intelligent System Designer, intuitive features of ESP-Systemwize designed to assist engineers in system design include:

Side-by-side product comparisons

Express select button narrows search

Searchable by groups of products

Analyze pump speeds in real time

Ability to choose pumps and accessories

Customizable project schedules

Warning system for potential selection problems

24/7 technical assistance

