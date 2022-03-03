Construction Specialties Launches New eCommerce Experience

For more than 70 years, Construction Specialties (CS) has been dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that help facility professionals save time and money. Known for cost-effective, durable products that elevate a building’s aesthetics, CS has redesigned and relaunched its eCommerce experience to make shopping for those items a seamless experience.

“Commercial facility managers and owners now have a new, sleek interface to purchase the products they need that keep facilities cleaner, safer and more attractive without disrupting operations, contributing to a positive occupant experience,” said Amy Devore, sales director for facilities and eCommerce at CS.

Quick and Easy Ordering & Shipping

The new experience includes the following improvements: