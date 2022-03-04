DENIOS Fire-rated Non-occupancy RFP Chemical Storage Buildings

New Rack Fire Protect (RFP) chemical storage buildings from DENIOS US are fire rated for two hours at 2,192°F (1,000°C), minimizing the risk of fire spreading within the workplace. Designed in Germany and proven in hundreds of installations worldwide, they are now manufactured in the United States for North American installations.

RFP fire-rated buildings provide safe and legally compliant storage of flammable and corrosive chemicals. Adjustable racking provides the flexibility to store up to 48 drums or 12 IBCs. Single- or double-tiered designs keep dangerous chemicals organized and correctly separated.

RFP buildings are built in accordance with FM Approval 6049, NFPA, OSHA, EPA-CFR 40, NBCC, NFCC and ETA/21/0642. Bi-directional fire rating provides two-hour fire protection. They can be placed inside or outside (subject to distance requirements), making RFP ideal for the storage of sealed and closed containers of flammable and water-polluting substances.

Rugged Construction

Manufactured using state-of-the-art technology, including new laser cutting and metal bending machinery, RFP chemical storage buildings use only tested and approved components. These buildings have no thermal gaps, allowing heating and air conditioning equipment. Fully galvannealed panelized construction, insulated with fireproof, 150mm mineral wool panels (A class material, non-combustible). High-quality Durathane two-part RAL 9002 (Grey-White) paint ensures long-lasting corrosion protection inside and out. This color helps prevent the absorption of sunlight and consequent heating of the external surfaces, so the building is better protected from the influence of external temperatures.

One-piece hot dipped galvanized sump meets FM guidelines of “25% capacity rule.” Each building is equipped with three-hour, fire-rated roll-up doors which are FM approved and UL-listed. Each structure meets the structural requirements for the installation location (wind and snow loads). Roof drainage prevents water damage.

Customized to Site-specific Parameters

DENIOS engineers can aid in selecting HVAC technology to regulate the climate inside the RFP. Stored materials are then protected from harmful temperature fluctuations for increased shelf life. Technical ventilation ensures six air changes per hour.

HMI monitoring controls provide visual and audio annunciation in the case of a deviation in measured data, clearly presented on the easy-to-use touch panels which are suitable for indoor or outdoor (NEMA 3R) operation. Multi-sensor fire detectors quickly and reliably detect smoke and fire for the fastest response.

DENIOS offers wet or dry fire suppression systems that provide added safety in the RFP. Built-in explosion protection components for internal bonding and external grounding connections are available.