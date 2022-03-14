DOE Seeks Input On Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Solar building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems offer other ways to site solar technologies on buildings, such as integrating solar modules into a roof or building facade.

While roof-mounted solar systems on buildings are more common, building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems systems offer other ways to site solar technologies on buildings. This can include directly integrating solar modules into a building’s roof or facade. Integrating solar generation directly into building components could improve material and supply chain efficiencies and reduce system costs.

With this in mind, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) and Building Technologies Office (BTO) have jointly issued a request for information (RFI) to gather input on technical and commercial challenges and opportunities for BIPV systems.

“There is so much untapped potential to make solar energy more ubiquitous in our communities, and create high-performing, energy-efficient buildings,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “Innovative strategies that use building-integrated photovoltaics can improve solar integration, enable new designs and uses, and support our decarbonization goals.”

BIPV products have been available for over a decade but adoption has been slower than predicted. The goal of this RFI is to identify and quantify barriers to BIPV deployment and inform future strategy and program development in this area.

SETO and BTO are seeking feedback from industry, research laboratories, academia, government agencies, and other stakeholders related to BIPV technologies and markets.

The deadline to submit your response to this RFI is April 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. Download the RFI to see the full list of questions and instructions on how to submit your response.

