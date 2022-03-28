Eagle Eye Networks Introduces License Plate Recognition Service Eagle Eye Networks introduces Eagle Eye LPR, making highly accurate license plate recognition possible with any security camera.

Eagle Eye Networks, a global provider of cloud video surveillance, launched Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) in a cloud-based system for high accuracy in all kinds of challenging conditions. Eagle Eye LPR operates on readily available security cameras making it affordable and practical for business owners.

LPR is also known as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) or Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR). Powered by Eagle Eye Networks’ AI and analytics, Eagle Eye LPR works with the Eagle Eye Networks Vehicle Surveillance Package (VSP) to enable monitoring of vehicles across multiple locations.

Benefits of Eagle Eye LPR

Camera Agnostic: Works securely with nearly any IP or other camera

Affordable: Does not require specialty cameras, onsite hardware or onsite maintenance

High Accuracy: Eagle Eye’s AI provides accuracy, even for non-standard license plates and in challenging lighting and environmental conditions

Flexibility: Open API for unlimited integrations with other technology partners

Scalability: Manage and add locations, cameras, and features with the click of a button

Continuous Delivery: AI LPR is continually improved to support newer license plates, and all Eagle Eye development innovations are instantly delivered to customers via the cloud

Broad Geographic LPR/ANPR Support: North America, Mexico, EU, UK, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia



Target Applications for Eagle Eye LPR

Smart Parking with LPR-based automation

Corporate Offices – Secure, smooth vehicle entry/exit

Healthcare and Education Campuses – Touchless access control

Critical Infrastructure, Industrial – Multi-site remote monitoring

Restaurants, Retail, Curbside Pickup – Improved customer experience

Hospitality



Eagle Eye LPR offers resellers opportunities to enter new markets, to provide additional services, and to increase revenue. Eagle Eye Networks operates on an open system and supports many manufacturers’ LPR products, including cameras. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS will continue to support camera and other LPR technologies.

