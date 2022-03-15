Employees Say Workplace Safety Is More Important Than Ever

A vast majority (90%) of workers believe their employer has a legal and moral obligation to protect them from unnecessary risk of harm, according to a new study from AlertMedia. But workplace safety in America isn’t just about on-site employees: The inaugural State of Employee Safety Report, based on a survey of 2,002 full-time employed American adults, also found that 82% of employees think employers’ obligation to keep employees safe extends to those working remotely.

As U.S. employers accept their new normal, AlertMedia’s research reveals that many employees remain apprehensive about their safety at work and unclear on protocol should an emergency arise that threatens their well-being or productivity. This heightened expectation of workplace safety comes as only half (55%) of working Americans feel their employer has made more of an effort to ensure their safety than in previous years.