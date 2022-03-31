Epix Chair By Keilhaue Wins Red Dot Award The 100% recyclable Epix office chair by Keilhauer has been recognized by the Red Dot Awards in the 2022 Product Design category.

The Epix chair by Toronto, Ontario-based Keilhauer been recognized by the Red Dot Awards in the 2022 Product Design category. The jury, comprised of 48 judges from 23 countries, awarded the 100% recyclable Epix office chair with the distinction of a Red Dot, which stands for high design quality.

The Epix chair is part of the sustainable Epix collection, launched in April 2021. Designed for Keilhauer by Swedish design studio Form Us With Love, the Epix chair is 100% recyclable. The Epix chair model submitted to Red Dot features an aluminum frame that provides structure and strength to a seat shell made entirely from PET felt. The Epix chair’s arms and base are also constructed from pure aluminum, creating a fluid and functional shape.

“In this year’s competition, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products,” says Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. “It is really impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality. This makes it clear that design cannot be restricted or brought to a standstill by unfavorable circumstances. On the contrary: more and more new ideas and creations emerge, and futuristic techniques are developed.”

As a Red Dot recipient, the Epix chair will be displayed in the “Design on Stage” exhibition at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany from June 20, 2022 until May 2023. It will also be celebrated online during Red Dot Design Week, June 20-24, 2022, and published in the 2022/2023 Red Dot Design Yearbook.

This is the second year in a row that a Keilhauer product will be on display at the Red Dot Design Museum: Swurve, the company’s first carbon neutral office chair, was a Product Design winner in 2021.