Focus On: Security Solutions

Schlage NDE and LE Mobile-enabled Wireless Locks by Allegion

Allegion, a provider of security products and solutions, has launched Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks. This new option gives security and facilities professionals the power to choose the solution that fits the needs of their campus. These interoperable locks are ideal for customers using HID smart cards and mobile credentials who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage wireless locks. With the Si option, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks support HID® iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos® credentials. As interoperability and open architecture are a priority for institutions and campuses, the need for flexible solutions is increasingly important as these provide more choices and a convenient path to adopting new technology. Buildings with an HID reader on the perimeter can add compatible Schlage wireless locks to interior doors, driving Electronic Access Control (EAC) deeper into the building. Additional benefits include the option to choose a solution that meets needs regardless of the brand of credentials currently in use, Grade 1 security, and expanded support.