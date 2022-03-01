Focus On: Security Solutions
Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the February 2022 Issue
Take a look at this assortment of security solutions that can help you meet your facility management goals in 2022 and beyond.
PRO-WATCH® 5.5 by Honeywell
Pro-Watch® 5.5 is the latest iteration of Honeywell’s Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite, a software platform designed for enterprise and critical infrastructure to help protect people and property, optimize productivity, ensure compliance with regulations, and reduce operational costs. Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command, a user interface that allows organizations to construct a security system with total situational awareness via the integration of video and access control, can now be upgraded to Pro-Watch 5.5. This upgrade provides operators with actionable intelligence, including a unified alarm view with maps and associated video that includes Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed. Pro-Watch® 5.5 integrates a new PW7K controller, enhances cybersecurity with Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP), and improves data privacy with selective masking. It offers advanced reporting and reduces security risks through an SOP process, end-to-end TLS 1.2 encryption, and guided alarm/incident response. For operators, there are intuitive controls for incident management and simplifies maintenance with remote bulk camera firmware upgrade and camera password changes capabilities, including specific non-Honeywell cameras.
Alcatraz Platform V2 by Alcatraz AI
Alcatraz AI, a manufacturer of physical security technologies, released its updated platform technology, Alcatraz Platform V2. Benefits include simplified installation on customer-provided infrastructure, lowered minimum system requirements, system upgrades, enhanced troubleshooting, and enabling third-party integrations. Driven by customer insights, it provides integrators flexibility when deploying on either Windows or Linux operating systems. And, the new platform enables the Alcatraz API, which provides a mechanism for integrators and end-users to add enhanced custom functionality. Alcatraz AI’s product, the Rock, transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make decisions at the edge. Deploying the Alcatraz Platform and the Rock does not require a low-level software integration. However, the new platform enables deep software integrations to enterprise platforms such as the Tyco Software House C•CURE 9000 security and event management system from Johnson Controls. The Alcatraz API provides customers flexibility if they require tighter integration between Alcatraz and their access control system.
Schlage NDE and LE Mobile-enabled Wireless Locks by Allegion
Allegion, a provider of security products and solutions, has launched Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks. This new option gives security and facilities professionals the power to choose the solution that fits the needs of their campus. These interoperable locks are ideal for customers using HID smart cards and mobile credentials who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage wireless locks. With the Si option, the Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks support HID® iCLASS, iCLASS SE and Seos® credentials. As interoperability and open architecture are a priority for institutions and campuses, the need for flexible solutions is increasingly important as these provide more choices and a convenient path to adopting new technology. Buildings with an HID reader on the perimeter can add compatible Schlage wireless locks to interior doors, driving Electronic Access Control (EAC) deeper into the building. Additional benefits include the option to choose a solution that meets needs regardless of the brand of credentials currently in use, Grade 1 security, and expanded support.
HID® Signo Biometric Reader by HID Global
The HID® Signo™ Biometric Reader is designed for “real-world” applications, capturing and reading fingerprints that other devices cannot, such as when people have wet, dry, dirty, or worn fingerprints. With HID Global’s patented, multispectral imaging technology, the device captures fingerprint images from both the surface and the sub-surface, delivering consistent read performance regardless of environmental and skin conditions. Industry-leading liveness detection capabilities also prevent spoof attempts leveraging fake fingers or latent fingerprints. Safeguard against vulnerabilities with end-to-end security for each user’s biometric data. Biometric images are converted into a “template” (a string of data), meaning no image of the fingerprint is ever saved. Templates stored on the device or server are then also encrypted with AES-256. The HID Signo Biometric Reader supports a variety of popular contactless credential technologies including Seos®, iCLASS SE®, iCLASS®, MIFARE DESFire, MIFARE Classic, and HID Mobile Access® virtual credentials. Each device supports Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth out of the box. Built-in, door-access controller functionality helps save on installation costs. This enables the deployment of an intelligent and powerful edge-based biometric solution that supports local access authorization and door control functions. The device is also capable of supporting a downstream reader for secure egress via OSDP connection.
Enhanced IXG Series By Aiphone
Aiphone has enhanced the capabilities in its IXG Series IP Multi-Tenant Video Intercom offering. The IXG Series tenant, guard, and entrance stations now include integration with both two-way video and telecoil (t-coil) technology. This integration improves intercom communication while also meeting ADA regulations. With the IXG Series, hard of hearing people can now see each other through two-way video, which provides a clear and direct way for sign language to be seen between the entrance station and the guard station. For those who wear compatible hearing aids, t-coil technology enables clear audio during the call. According to The Fair Housing Act, facilities must provide an equally effective alternative to the standard IP video intercom for the deaf and the hard of hearing. This includes two-way video and t-coil interfaces. This feature within the IXG Series makes the solution ideal for multi-tenant facilities, medical centers, and elder-care facilities.