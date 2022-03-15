Harley-Davidson Museum Announces Plans to Reshape Its Campus With travel and tourism set to come roaring back, the Harley-Davidson Museum has announced plans to enrich the campus-wide experiences at the crossroads of 6th & Canal in Milwaukee, Wis. – both for riders and non-riders alike.

Since 2008, the H-D Museum’s 20-acre campus has been a destination for guests from around the globe who have soaked up memories that will last a lifetime. Anniversary celebrations, rallies, Bike Nights and special events have made the H-D Museum™ campus one of Milwaukee’s top attractions for millions of people. Beginning later this year, the H-D Museum aims to give guests even more reasons to put Milwaukee on their “must visit” list.

The campus makeover began last summer with the groundbreaking of a new, year-round event space. Slated to welcome its first guests in spring of 2022, the all-new Garage will boast more than 8,000-square-feet of event space, 14’ floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to the H-D Museum’s park-like campus, amazing views of Downtown Milwaukee, waterfront views of the Menomonee River and is booking for private events.

The H-D Museum has also begun work on the transformation of its retail footprint. In the coming months, the current Shop will pack up its Harley-Davidson Museum-branded merchandise, authentic reproductions, accessories and gifts and move across the street to the former Garage. The move will allow The Shop to expand to more than triple its current size and give tourists and H-D enthusiasts even more options when it comes to bringing home a piece of Harley-Davidson history.

Finally, work has already begun to bring a revitalized Experience Gallery to the impressive collection on exhibit at the H-D Museum. With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle, plus the chance to throw a leg over a new Harley-Davidson #FreedomMachine, the reinstalled Experience Gallery will show the world how United We Ride!

