Identify Qualified Design-Build Firms with DBIA's Industry Match DBIA's Industry Match is the nation's only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/identify-qualified-design-build-firms-with-dbias-industry-match/

DBIA's Industry Match is the nation's only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms.



share this news:

The Design-Build Institute of America’s (DBIA) Industry Match is the nation’s only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms. As America enters a new infrastructure investment era, state, local, and federal agencies from coast to coast will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver the nation’s most cost and time-efficient projects. Now, finding those firms is as easy as a click of the mouse.

Owners often contact DBIA for lists of qualified design-build firms, firms providing owner advisor services, MWDBE firms, and more. General contractors also turn to DBIA for help identifying potential team members, particularly specialty contractors and sub-consultants. Industry Match is a service that enables professionals, from architects and engineers to contractors and specialty trades, to proactively identify opportunities to collaborate on new projects, and connects owners to experienced design-build teams.

DBIA Industry Partners can leverage this member benefit by building a free profile with the guidance of DBIA’s Industry Match how-to guide. Once the profile is built, Industry Match provides an easy way to find and connect with design-build firms by region, market, specialties, MWDBE (Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), project type, and more.

Connect With Us: