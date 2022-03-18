03/18/2022
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Identify Qualified Design-Build Firms with DBIA’s Industry Match

The new Design-Build Industry Match Directory from DBIA connects owners and industry.

Identify Qualified Design-Build Firms with DBIA's Industry Match

DBIA's Industry Match is the nation's only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/identify-qualified-design-build-firms-with-dbias-industry-match/
DBIA's Industry Match is the nation's only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms.
share this news:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

The Design-Build Institute of America’s (DBIA) Industry Match is the nation’s only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms. As America enters a new infrastructure investment era, state, local, and federal agencies from coast to coast will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver the nation’s most cost and time-efficient projects. Now, finding those firms is as easy as a click of the mouse.

DBIA Design-BuDBIA Design-Build Firms Industry Matchild Firm Industry MatchOwners often contact DBIA for lists of qualified design-build firms, firms providing owner advisor services, MWDBE firms, and more. General contractors also turn to DBIA for help identifying potential team members, particularly specialty contractors and sub-consultants. Industry Match is a service that enables professionals, from architects and engineers to contractors and specialty trades, to proactively identify opportunities to collaborate on new projects, and connects owners to experienced design-build teams.

DBIA Industry Partners can leverage this member benefit by building a free profile with the guidance of DBIA’s Industry Match how-to guide. Once the profile is built, Industry Match provides an easy way to find and connect with design-build firms by region, market, specialties, MWDBE (Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), project type, and more.

Click here for more facility management service news.
Connect With Us:
Facebooktwitterpinterestlinkedinrssyoutubetumblrinstagram

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Preferred Utilities Manufacturing solar

Solar Panel Installation Supports Manufacturer’s Green Energy Goals

spring cleaning your facility

Five Essential Tips For Spring Cleaning Your Facility

physical securityvideo

ONVIF Marks 10th Anniversary Of Profile Concept For IP-Based Physical Security