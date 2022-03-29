IFMA To Provide Upskill Training For JLL Facility Managers The training initiative is largest-ever for the International Facility Management Association; will prepare current JLL facilities managers for the “workplace of the future.”

In the largest training relationship in its history, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) will provide training to JLL Work Dynamics facilities management professionals. More than 1,200 of JLL’s Americas-based facility managers will have the opportunity to pursue IFMA’s Facility Management Professional™ (FMP®) credential.

“This relationship will empower our facilities management teams to deliver industry-leading expertise that helps our clients achieve their broader business objectives,” said Cheryl Carron, Global Head, Facilities Management and Experience, JLL Work Dynamics. “Providing world-class training is a critical aspect of creating new career paths for valuable talent and this new collaboration creates ample opportunities for personal development and career growth, which are essential tools for recruitment of top facilities talent.”

In its first year, the multi-year agreement will provide training for 1,220 JLL professionals, in support of JLL’s vision for the workplace of the future. Following the Americas implementation, JLL will offer the FMP program to its facilities management employees in other regions around the world.

“Today’s FMs are essential to driving employee engagement, on-site experience, and creating spaces that are cost effective and engaging,” said Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO, Work Dynamics, JLL. “The FMP designation recognizes those individuals who are equipped with the advanced facilities management expertise and soft skills to deliver exceptional value to organizations.”

The IFMA FMP program builds core competencies and skills that facilities management professionals need to develop their workplaces. The FMP program will upskill participants in the critical areas of operations and management, project management, finance and business, and leadership and strategy.

“Through this collaboration, we have an opportunity to elevate the facility management profession on a broad scale to benefit organizations around the world,” said Don Gilpin, IFMA ​President and CEO. “We are pleased to join forces with JLL on the largest training initiative in our history and working together to redefine the value of the FM role.”

