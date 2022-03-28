IWBI Launches 12 Measures Of Health, Well-Being

Earlier this month, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) released its 12 Competencies for Measuring Health and Well-being for Human and Social Capital. The 12 Competencies were designed to help organizations integrate health, well-being, and other dimensions of human and social capital into their culture, strategy, and corporate reporting. They are organized across five scales of impact: Individual, Organizational, Environmental, Community, and Global.

“When it comes to maximizing returns and boosting profitability in the near and long term, investing in people is the formula,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. “Smart organizations have long realized that even modest improvements in areas like productivity, health and well-being, absenteeism, cognitive performance, recruitment and retention can have a substantial effect on financial performance. The 12 Competencies will help organizations sharpen their focus on what matters most and what drives results, while also creating a more powerful reporting structure to communicate back to investors, regulators and the general public.”

The 12 Competencies focus on metrics that can scale with an organization’s journey to prioritize human and social capital. They can be benchmarked and integrated into organizational strategies and reporting processes. At the Individual level, for example, the “Employee Effectiveness” competency tracks perceived focus, attention, performance, and job satisfaction. Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum through the Global level, the “ESG Transparency and Reporting” competency tracks an organization’s ESG, corporate social responsibility, carbon disclosure and sustainability reporting and more. Based on their specific needs, organizations can identify competencies of interest and identify supporting metrics from the framework to track over time.