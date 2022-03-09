Keyless Padlock With Removable Shackle From Abloy Keyless ABLOY BEAT padlock, designed for critical infrastructure, is operated with a mobile app and connects to ASSA ABLOY and third-party systems.

Abloy Oy has unveiled a digital, keyless padlock with a removable shackle. The new lock is the latest addition to the ABLOY BEAT product family and to ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ digital portfolio for critical infrastructure.

“Connectivity is the keyword in this announcement, as it is the opening step in our expanding keyless product range,” said Simo Pikkarainen, Product & Software Director, ABLOY Critical Infrastructure. “We see a time ahead where various access management solutions – both hardware and software – are increasingly connected. We want to help organizations connect with their more effortless digital future from their current mechanical systems. Further additions to our BEAT range are on their way in the coming months.”

All products in the BEAT range are designed especially for professional physical protection of critical infrastructure, businesses, and industry sites. While securing property, they also offer customers improved operational efficiency, reducing both logistics and costs. The solution is intended to be used in sectors like telecom, transportation, water, and energy.

Padlocks with a removable shackle are typically needed in gate frames and hasps in critical infrastructure environments. For example, truck trailers usually have various hasp locking solutions. In these settings, the padlock is often protected behind a more robust, fixed fitting, for example welded to a supporting structure.

Similarly, in places requiring special security, locks are often also hidden from view. This can be done, for example, by fitting a padlock with a removable shackle in a groove in a cabinet door frame or under a manhole cover.

In the above cases, when operating the lock, the shackle cannot be turned as in a conventional padlock. Instead, a padlock from which the shackle can be detached by pulling it perpendicularly away from the lock body, is more suitable.

This product version has been developed from the first ABLOY BEAT padlock version, launched in March 2020. The padlocks are operated with the BEAT mobile application, providing a digital key. Access rights can be managed with CIPE Manager, ASSA ABLOY’s access management solution for critical infrastructure. The locks can also be integrated with third-party systems or added to the customer’s existing workflow thanks to application programming interfaces (API).

The padlock, featuring a case-hardened steel body, is designed to perform in harsh environments and remote areas. It has IP66 and IP68 protection ratings and an EN16864:2017 (the European standard for mechatronic padlocks) grade 3 rating. The lock complements the current ABLOY® SUPER WEATHER PROOF range of padlocks.

The padlock is available with 25 mm and 50 mm long removable shackles from regional ABLOY Critical Infrastructure sales units worldwide.