Kirei Launches ‘Air Baffle,’ an Acoustic Ceiling Baffle Inspired by Nike

Kirei, a provider of eco-friendly design materials interiors, announced the launch of the Air Baffle: an acoustic ceiling baffle inspired by the clean, modern lines of the Nike Air Max and made from recycled shoes and water bottles.

The ceiling baffle combines the acoustic performance of recycled PET felt with a soft filling made from Nike Grind, a mix of recycled materials created from Nike’s end-of-life footwear. Designers can pivot spaces to a softer look and sound with the curved baffles, which feature windows to view sustainable Nike Grind inspired by classic Nike Air Max air bubble windows.

Made from 12mm EchoPanel®, Air Baffle is available in 40”, 48”, 72”, or 96” lengths in any of EchoPanel’s 33 color options. The ceiling baffle comes fully enclosed or with the option of a short or long window. The windows are 3mm thick in a matte finish, made with Class A fire-rated PETG (specially formulated co-polyester resin). The plastic has chemical resistance and is GREENGUARD indoor air quality certified. It also contains 40% pre-consumer recycled content, is 100% recyclable, and qualifies for LEED MR Credit 4 and IEQ Credit 8/1 & 8.2 (daylight and views). The ceiling baffles are shipped ready to install using suspension cables and mounting hardware.

The Air Baffle exterior is made from EchoPanel®, a registered trademark of Woven Image®. It is a low VOC, Red List Free material with published ingredient transparency through Declare and third-party certification by Global GreenTag. Made from more than 60% recycled PET, each panel diverts 235 single-use plastic bottles from global landfills and waterways. Since 2004, Woven Image has recycled more than 5,505 tons of PET plastic, equivalent to more than 275 million 600ml plastic bottles.

The Air Baffle is filled with post-consumer textile fluff from Nike Grind, a global sustainability program that helps transform manufacturing scrap and end-of-life shoes into recycled Nike Grind Materials. For nearly three decades, Nike has been incorporating Nike Grind materials into product design, retail spaces and workplace environments at Nike World Headquarters and around the globe. From furniture to running tracks, skateboards to space shuttles – innovation is at the heart of the Nike Grind program. 130 million pounds of Nike Grind have been recycled into partners’ products since 1992.

