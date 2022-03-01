Learn How To Stop Water Intrusion Into Your Building Enclosure

Building enclosure leaks are often challenging to diagnose and costly to repair. This free webinar will feature case studies of water intrusion on actual projects.


Building enclosure leaks are often challenging to diagnose and costly to repair. This free webinar will feature case studies of water intrusion on actual projects.
Building enclosure leaks are often challenging to diagnose and costly to repair. This free webinar will feature case studies of water intrusion on actual projects.

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Building enclosure leaks are often challenging to diagnose and costly to repair. They can cause structural damage in addition to ruined interior spaces, occupant discomfort and health issues. You can protect this asset and keep tenants and guests satisfied by properly addressing and preventing future leaks.

This presentation will feature case studies of water intrusion on actual projects.

  • We will describe the investigation of existing facade, roof, and parking structure assemblies that included coatings, membranes, sealants and detailing, and the condition/performance of each.
  • For each identified water intrusion issue, we will walk through the variety of solutions along with their challenges and benefits.
  • We will select a solution for each issue and provide step-by-step guidance on the installation and application.
