Legrand Expands Touchless Control Line With New radiant® Wave Switch

“Exceptional design is as much about offering practical solutions as it is about style and form,” said Angela Coffman, VP, Marketing EWS & GM Collections. “Who hasn’t struggled to hit the lights when carrying something? Or needed to flip a switch with less-than-clean hands? Our collections of designer switches and outlets include options for touchless control to add convenience while also helping create cleaner spaces. Whether those spaces are hotel guestrooms, office conference rooms, or the kitchen and laundry room in a home.”

The Wave Switch installs easily in place of any standard light switch and can be used in both single-pole and 3-way applications. It also features an internal sensor which can be adjusted to detect the wave motion anywhere from 1” to 6” from the device to best fit a specific user’s needs or preferences. In addition to the new radiant Wave Switch, the adorne Wave Switch will also be made available in a 20A version to round out Legrand’s complete offering of designer, touchless solutions.