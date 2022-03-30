03/30/2022
LMC Establishes Bolt, a Division for Commercial Lightning Protection

Lightning Master Corporation introduced a Texas Regional Office for Bolt Lightning Protection, located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that will service Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Bolt Lightning Protection, a new division of Lightning Master Corporation, provides cost-effective commercial lightning protection.


Lightning Master Corporation introduced Bolt Lightning Protection, a new division of Lightning Master dedicated to providing comprehensive and cost-effective commercial lightning protection. The new division will serve multiple industries, including commercial properties, industrial plants, hospitals, apartment buildings, municipalities, schools, and churches in throughout the nation.

Typical installation of lighting protection at roof of buildingShaun Olson, VP of Bolt Lightning Protection is to expand the operation with the assistance of Kyle Cooper. Olson has more than 22 years of experience designing, engineering, manufacturing, and installing lightning protection systems. Cooper has 18 years of experience in the industry.

LMC’s dedication to USA-based manufacturing carries over to Bolt Lightning Protection with products designed and manufactured in the USA. The products and components are UL listed for commercial lightning protection. Bolt Lightning Protection offers multiple services and products including:

  • Site Surveys
  • Risk Assessments
  • Lightning Protection Installation
  • Customized Lightning Protection Systems
  • QA/QC
  • Inspections of Current Systems
  • UL Certified Products
  • UL Master Labels

Bolt Lightning Protection, a division of Lightning Master Corporation, was established to provide effective lightning protection equipment, focusing on commercial properties across the USA.

