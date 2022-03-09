Motorized Flag System by Draper® Levels up Flag Displays

The Patriot by Draper® is a motorized flag system that can be recessed above a ceiling, suspended, or attached to a wall. For athletic and other events, at the touch of a switch or wireless transmitter, “Old Glory” descends into the space, providing a dramatic presentation of the flag in any gymnasium, auditorium or other large venue. When the event ends, your flag display can be rolled up inside the steel case for storage.

The Patriot product includes a sewn, nylon American flag measuring 18’x12′ for horizontal display or 12’x18′ for vertical display. However, it can also be outfitted with state flags or school banners in custom sizes.

The Patriot’s black, steel case melts into the background high above, but white is also available to seamlessly fit in with lighter backgrounds. It can be ceiling- or wall-mounted with the included brackets. Custom sizes are available; contact Draper for more details.

This motorized flag system can be controlled with a switch or wireless remote, and also can be integrated into whole-gym automation with Draper’s Smart Gym Control System, which allows group control from touch screens of Wi-Fi-enabled tablets. A programmable four-digit security code required for access to the system makes it a great alternative to keys or individual switches. This system saves money by decreasing the number of lengthy wire and conduit runs while allowing for shared circuits. Multiple devices can run simultaneously, reducing set-up time for gym classes or games.