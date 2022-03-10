National Fire & Safety Acquires Commercial Fire Protection National Fire & Safety (NFS), an end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform, has acquired Commercial Fire Protection (CFP).

National Fire & Safety (“NFS”), an end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform and a portfolio company of Highview Capital (“Highview”), today announced its acquisition of Commercial Fire Protection (“CFP”), a tech-enabled fire and life safety service platform headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. CFP provides NFS with a scaled entry point into attractive new geographies and represents NFS’ largest strategic add-on to date.

CFP offers end-to-end fire safety service and monitoring capabilities to blue-chip customers across five states, including California, Washington and Texas. CFP specializes in service, test, inspection and repair operations and maintains long-standing customer relationships. With a team of more than 120 experienced technicians, CFP services a diverse base of commercial buildings and property managers. CFP’s proprietary software platforms underpin its capability to real-time track building system compliance, respond to customer needs and optimize CFP’s route-based service schedules.

“The CFP acquisition provides NFS another opportunity to partner with an exceptional industry operator in high priority markets,” said Chris Gannon, Chief Executive Officer of National Fire & Safety. “Commercial Fire Protection’s proprietary technology and customer-first model combined with NFS’ geographic reach creates a best-in-class, national organization with unparalleled offerings across categories.”