New Maryland DGS Headquarters In Works; 30 Employees Attend BOMI

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced the Maryland Board of Public Works’ approval of the selection of the Hagerstown-based Architectural firm, Bushey Feight Morin Architects, Inc. to design the new DGS headquarters at 2100 Guilford Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood of Baltimore City.

“DGS is optimistic for the future potential to positively impact the historic Barclay neighborhood with a state-of-the-art professional office building that will improve the working environment for our employees,” said DGS Secretary, Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “This move represents a logical transition from State Center as it will allow the consolidation of DGS staff and resources in a new, more efficient, and environmentally-responsible headquarters.”

In April 2021 Governor Hogan announced a plan to better the working conditions of more than 3,000 state employees who work in Baltimore through the relocation of all agencies out of DGS’ State Center and Saratoga campuses. DGS is responsible for the statewide management, operation, and maintenance of 55 state buildings and grounds totaling 6.3 million square feet.

In September 2021, DGS published a request for proposal seeking professional services to provide the design of the renovation of the commercial office space located at 2100 Guilford Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood in Central Baltimore.

The Guilford building was originally built in the 1920s and opened its doors in 1928 as the State Motor Vehicle Commission (SMVC). The SMVC continued in the building until 1963, until the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) took over the facility to house a Division of Parole and Probation. DPSCS vacated the expanded four-story, 82,953 square-feet property in 2019.

The new DGS headquarters will accommodate the operations of the department with a LEED Silver state-of-the-art facility, including staff offices and parking for DGS-assigned fleet management, and Maryland Capitol Police. This project includes a full renovation of the building including; HVAC, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler systems, new roof, security, and finishes. This new workspace will provide a model for other executive agencies as a new standard for hybrid working conditions. The project will complement Governor Hogan’s energy strategy by showcasing Maryland’s commitment to lower carbon emissions and increased energy efficiency.

Maryland DGS Employees Earn BOMI Certifications

Meanwhile, the Maryland DGS announced its first class of 30 Office of Facilities Management professionals receiving certifications from BOMI International (BOMI) in the fields of building systems maintenance, facilities management, and property administration. Founded in 1970 and based in Annapolis, MD, BOMI is a leader in training facilities management staff, providing educational products and services to the property and facility management industries.

“Professional development is key to encouraging staff growth and knowledge in the facilities management industry,” said DGS leader, Churchill. “Training such as this ensures that our facilities management staff is up to date on the latest trends and developments in the facilities management industry.”

For the first time in the department’s 51-year history, DGS offered operations and maintenance training to its facilities management staff to improve their professionalism and increase their effectiveness to manage the department’s vast portfolio of state-owned office buildings.

Regional managers, building managers, and maintenance mechanic seniors from DGS Annapolis and Baltimore facility management offices received on-site hands-on training from BOMI in managing and maintaining energy-efficient buildings. Graduates successfully completed an intensive series of classes and exams focused on a wide variety of building components, such as air handling, plumbing, water treatment systems, system controls, refrigeration systems, and other building systems.

DGS staff worked to achieve one of three industry-standard designations from BOMI: Property Administrator Certification (PAC), Building Systems Maintenance Certification (SMC) or Facilities Management Certification (FMC). Several employees were successful in earning multiple certifications.

