ONVIF Marks 10th Anniversary Of Profile Concept For IP-Based Physical Security Focused on interoperability of physical security products, ONVIF profiles are a fixed set of features that must be supported by a conformant device.

ONVIF®, leading global standardization initiative for IP-based physical security products, is marking 10 years of ONVIF profiles based on the profile concept. From the first profile, Profile S in 2012, to the more recent Profile M introduced in 2021, the profile concept has enabled product conformance and widespread interoperability between physical security products for the last decade. ONVIF profiles will be highlighted at the ONVIF Booth L0 at the upcoming ISC West 2022 security exhibition from March 23-25 in Las Vegas.

ONVIF profiles are comprehensive sets of related features that enable systems integrators, consultants, and end-users (including security directors and facility managers) to more readily identify interoperable products that fit a specific need — such as basic video streaming with Profile S, access control system configuration with Profile A, or metadata and events for analytic applications with Profile M. Once introduced, profiles remain unchanged throughout their lifetime to preserve interoperability between products that conform to the same profile.

“The profile concept and profile conformance test tools provide clarity to the market about product interoperability and enable systems integrators, end users and consultants to more easily select the right mix of products for their specific application,” said Leo Levit, chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee. “Profiles and the test tools are part of the cornerstones of ONVIF and will continue to be a crucial aspect of the success of standardization initiatives in our market for many years to come.”

Since the introduction of Profile S, which remains the most widely adopted profile to date, ONVIF has introduced several other profiles that include video and audio streaming, recording and storage, access control and video integration, access control peripherals, and metadata handling. At ISC West, ONVIF member companies will be showcasing their ONVIF conformant products at various booths throughout the show floor.

Founded in 2008, ONVIF is now a well-recognized industry forum driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. In 2018, when ONVIF marked the 10th anniversary of its founding, four individuals from various technical committees were recognized for their work on different profiles and committees. Fredrik Svensson of Axis Communications and Dora Han of Hikvision were recipients of the ONVIF award, which acknowledges individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to ONVIF. As chairman of the Profile T Working Group, Svensson was a leading force in the development and successful final release of the Profile T specification. Han received the award for her extensions to the specification, and for supporting the development of other members’ extensions to the specification.

One of two 2018 ONVIF Distinguished Service Awards was given to Baldvin Gislason Bern of Axis Communications for his role in developing and proofing the evolution concept as chair of the Technical Services Device Test Tool Evolution. Joining him in receiving this award is Dr. Hasan Timucin Ozdemir of Panasonic, who served as chairman from 2009-2018 of the ONVIF Video Enhancement Working Group, which is responsible for formulating and prototyping new features for the ONVIF specification.

Today, the organization has a global member base of established camera, video management system, and access control companies and more than 20,000 profile conformant products. ONVIF offers Profile S for streaming video; Profile G for video recording and storage; Profile C for physical access control; Profile A for broader access control configuration; Profile T for advanced video streaming; Profile M for metadata and events for analytics applications and Profile D for access control peripherals. ONVIF continues to work with its members to expand the number of IP interoperability solutions ONVIF conformant products can provide.

The brief video below provides an overview of the ONVIF profile concept.

