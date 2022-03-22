03/22/2022
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Planon Rebranding with New Promise: Building Connections

With Building Connections focus, the company will help organizations build a better work experience that fosters a sense of belonging and encourages people back into the workplace.

Planon Rebranding with New Promise: Building Connections

The Planon rebranding reflects the company's agile and communicative approach to connecting buildings, people, and processes.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/planon-rebranding-with-new-promise-building-connections/
The Planon rebranding reflects the company's agile and communicative approach to connecting buildings, people, and processes.
share this news:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Planon Rebranding with New Promise Building ConnectionsPlanon, a global provider of smart sustainable building management software, announced it has redesigned its brand to reflect its evolving mission to connect buildings, people, and processes in facility and workplace management. At the center of the Planon rebranding is a new promise: Building Connections. With this focus, the company will help organizations build a better work experience that fosters a sense of belonging and encourages people back into the workplace.

Organizations are seeking new ways to create engaging, healthy, safe, and resilient workplaces in a post-pandemic world that create social connections and put sustainability at the heart of everything they do.

Planon empowers building users, owners, and service providers with insights that help them connect buildings, people, and processes. By eliminating data silos, Planon’s solutions help stakeholders view all the building insights they need in one place. This allows them to focus on creating engaging working environments that encourage productivity and have a positive impact on the planet.

The Planon rebranding and new promise reflect the company’s agile approach to helping organizations adapt to new, flexible, hybrid working models. Planon is set to support facility and real estate managers, as well as service providers to create sustainable, people-centric workplaces where employees can work and thrive.

Click here for more facility management news about Products & Services.
Connect With Us:
Facebooktwitterpinterestlinkedinrssyoutubetumblrinstagram

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store

Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store

ammonia leak detection

Chillgard® 5000 NH3 Monitoring System from MSA Safety

metaverse

Tech-driven Innovations Shaping The Metaverse Into Reality