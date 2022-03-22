Planon Rebranding with New Promise: Building Connections The Planon rebranding reflects the company's agile and communicative approach to connecting buildings, people, and processes.

The Planon rebranding reflects the company's agile and communicative approach to connecting buildings, people, and processes.



Planon, a global provider of smart sustainable building management software, announced it has redesigned its brand to reflect its evolving mission to connect buildings, people, and processes in facility and workplace management. At the center of the Planon rebranding is a new promise: Building Connections. With this focus, the company will help organizations build a better work experience that fosters a sense of belonging and encourages people back into the workplace.

Organizations are seeking new ways to create engaging, healthy, safe, and resilient workplaces in a post-pandemic world that create social connections and put sustainability at the heart of everything they do.

Planon empowers building users, owners, and service providers with insights that help them connect buildings, people, and processes. By eliminating data silos, Planon’s solutions help stakeholders view all the building insights they need in one place. This allows them to focus on creating engaging working environments that encourage productivity and have a positive impact on the planet.

The Planon rebranding and new promise reflect the company’s agile approach to helping organizations adapt to new, flexible, hybrid working models. Planon is set to support facility and real estate managers, as well as service providers to create sustainable, people-centric workplaces where employees can work and thrive.

