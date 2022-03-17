SafeTraces Launches UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration Program The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program, powered by SafeTraces, is the first of its kind to measure the real-world performance of ventilation and filtration for aerosol removal rate in the built environment.

SafeTraces announced the launch of the UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program. Leveraging SafeTraces’ patented aerosol tracing technology, this assessment and verification program combines a comprehensive desktop review with field verification of ventilation and filtration performance. The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program, powered by SafeTraces, is the first of its kind to measure the real-world performance of ventilation and filtration for aerosol removal rate in the built environment.

Infectious aerosols such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza and the common cold represent a significant threat to public health and safety due to their high transmissibility and ability to remain airborne for hours and migrate beyond 25′ in indoor environments. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, inadequate ventilation is the largest source of indoor air quality risk, including airborne pathogens. However, building owners and operators could not historically verify, manage, and communicate real-world ventilation and filtration performance for aerosol removal in occupied space due to limitations in-field assessment tools.

To address this need, SafeTraces, with support from the National Institutes of Health, developed the first diagnostic platform for field verification of ventilation and filtration performance for aerosol removal in shared occupancy spaces. This program leverages patented DNA-tagged aerosol tracers that safely simulate respiratory emissions and exposure to airborne pathogens.

The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program is being introduced as health concerns about reoccupying shared spaces remain at an all-time high, with some polls indicating nearly 90% of the public have concerns about workplace safety. A major impetus for the program came from corporate, commercial, and institutional real estate owners and operators seeking to enhance, communicate, and differentiate on indoor air quality (IAQ), ventilation, and filtration with direct financial implications linked to health & safety, capital and operating expenditure, and sustainability.

