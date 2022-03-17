03/17/2022
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

SafeTraces Launches UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration Program

The program provides building owners and operators a groundbreaking solution to meet increasing public demands for healthy spaces by leveraging market-leading science and technology.

SafeTraces Launches UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration Program

The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program, powered by SafeTraces, is the first of its kind to measure the real-world performance of ventilation and filtration for aerosol removal rate in the built environment.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/safetraces-launches-ul-verified-ventilation-and-filtration-program/
The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program, powered by SafeTraces, is the first of its kind to measure the real-world performance of ventilation and filtration for aerosol removal rate in the built environment.
share this news:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

SafeTraces announced the launch of the UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program. Leveraging SafeTraces’ patented aerosol tracing technology, this assessment and verification program combines a comprehensive desktop review with field verification of ventilation and filtration performance. The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program, powered by SafeTraces, is the first of its kind to measure the real-world performance of ventilation and filtration for aerosol removal rate in the built environment.

SafeTraces UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration programInfectious aerosols such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza and the common cold represent a significant threat to public health and safety due to their high transmissibility and ability to remain airborne for hours and migrate beyond 25′ in indoor environments. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, inadequate ventilation is the largest source of indoor air quality risk, including airborne pathogens. However, building owners and operators could not historically verify, manage, and communicate real-world ventilation and filtration performance for aerosol removal in occupied space due to limitations in-field assessment tools.

SafeTraces UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration LogoTo address this need, SafeTraces, with support from the National Institutes of Health, developed the first diagnostic platform for field verification of ventilation and filtration performance for aerosol removal in shared occupancy spaces. This program leverages patented DNA-tagged aerosol tracers that safely simulate respiratory emissions and exposure to airborne pathogens.

The UL Verified Ventilation and Filtration program is being introduced as health concerns about reoccupying shared spaces remain at an all-time high, with some polls indicating nearly 90% of the public have concerns about workplace safety. A major impetus for the program came from corporate, commercial, and institutional real estate owners and operators seeking to enhance, communicate, and differentiate on indoor air quality (IAQ), ventilation, and filtration with direct financial implications linked to health & safety, capital and operating expenditure, and sustainability.

Click here for more facility management news about Safety.
Connect With Us:
Facebooktwitterpinterestlinkedinrssyoutubetumblrinstagram

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Securitech Exit Device Series

Securitech Announces Launch of Auto-Bolt Max™ Exit Device Series

modern workspace Inscape Accessory Stack

Accessory Stack For Inscape Bench

construction financing

Lower Cost Financing For Lower Carbon Construction