Scranton Products’ Hiny Hiders Partitions Offer Privacy for Patrons

Scranton Products’ Hiny Hiders Partitions blend with light-colored tile, flooring, and countertops to match the look of the High Plains.



Recognized as “The Hub” of the South Plains, Lubbock, Texas has stood at the center of the state’s economic, agricultural and technological development for more than 100 years. Already home to Texas Tech University and a thriving health care industry, Lubbock entered its next growth phase in the mid-1990s when it unveiled an ambitious redevelopment program to expand the region’s quality of life through capital investment and the creation of high-quality jobs.

The next step of this aggressive plan was realized in January 2021 with the grand opening of The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, a $158-million performing arts theater in the heart of downtown Lubbock’s thriving arts district. Named for singer-songwriter Buddy Holly, and almost completely privately funded by LEPPA, the performing arts campus is now home to a 2,200-seat main theater, 420 seat studio theater, 6,000-ft² multi-purpose room, bistro café, Ballet Lubbock, and the Lubbock Independent School District’s (LISD) fine arts program.

Located within the High Plains of Texas, Buddy Holly Hall was inspired by the region’s finely-textured sand terrain, short-native grass areas, mesquite shrubs, yucca, and herbs. The facility’s design was directly influenced by the landscape that surrounds the Llano Estacado. The area’s look and feel extends from the Hall’s studios, theaters and lobbies to each of the center’s 25 restrooms, where Scranton Products’ Hiny Hiders® Partitions blend with the light-colored tile, flooring, and countertops. The orange-peel texture and linen-colored HDPE partitions were used in 100 stalls throughout the facility.

A provider of restroom partitions for the past 30 years, Scranton Products offers a variety of HDPE products in a wide range of colors and textures. With a new world view of health and safety, Scranton Products’ Hiny Hiders® Partitions are also naturally germ-resistant and easy to clean. Unlike metal partitions which are subject to rust and can harbor germs, Hiny Hiders offer resistance to impact, graffiti, corrosion, mildew, and moisture.

Since their introduction, Hiny Hiders Partitions have also become increasingly popular in the institutional marketplace due to their ability to create unique, attractive interior spaces in floor mounted overhead-braced, ceiling-hung or floor-to-ceiling configurations. Another benefit of their HDPE design is the ability to reduce regular maintenance and long-term replacement costs given that general soiling can be easily removed with mild cleaner and water.

