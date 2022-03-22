Signify Connected Lighting Halves Energy Use At DHL Warehouse Replacing fluorescent lighting with LED high-bay luminaires was one step toward significant energy reductions at the facility.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/signify-connected-lighting-halves-energy-use-at-dhl-warehouse/

Replacing fluorescent lighting with LED high-bay luminaires was one step toward significant energy reductions at the facility.



share this news:

Across the United States, businesses from every sector are undergoing changes to make sustainability a priority, turning to smarter, more efficient lighting solutions as a possible piece to the puzzle. Throughout the country, the average non-refrigerated warehouse consumes approximately 6.1 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electrical energy. Warehouse companies are looking for new and innovative ways to cut electricity consumption at their facilities. Lighting company Signify recently worked with DHL, a leading provider of international shipping services, to implement a connected lighting system in a DHL warehouse that has proven to deliver results shortly after the installation.

Signify replaced DHL’s traditional fluorescent T5 lamps with nearly 800 Day-Brite CFI FBY energy-efficient LED high-bay luminaires helping transform the warehouse into an efficient building. Through sensors embedded in the lighting fixtures, these intuitive systems are able to detect daylight and motion, allowing it to automatically reduce unneeded light and conserve energy. Additionally, warehouse managers can wirelessly control their site’s fixtures with a cloud-based software called Interact, allowing seamless and remote control for optimal efficiency.

As a result of the installation, DHL has quickly garnered a 53% decline in energy consumption at this warehouse, already helping the facility exceed its yearly goal. Additionally, Signify is able to monitor the systems in real-time to alert the facility team to any date, alerts, or maintenance issues that might occur, adding an additional layer of support and comfort for managers there.

Click here for more news items and stories about Warehouse Facility Management.

Connect With Us: