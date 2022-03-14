03/14/2022
Solar Brick Building Facade From Mitrex

Mitrex Solar Brick provides building-integrated solar products to the construction industry that generate energy without sacrificing aesthetics.

Canadian solar technology manufacturer Mitrex is launching Solar Brick—a solar-integrated facade solution designed for use as brick wall cladding that transforms a building into a renewable power plant. Mitrex Solar Brick facades boast up to 330W per panel while recreating a traditional masonry brick look.

Mitrex Solar Brick
Mitrex Solar Brick, a solar-integrated facade solution being installed. (Photo: CNW Group/Mitrex – Integrated Solar Technology)

Mitrex’s latest project features an installation of Solar Brick made to match the existing brick facade on a post-war era building. The installation features a 59kW system size spanning over 4,000 square feet. Incorporating Solar Brick into the facade allowed the building owner to create an energy-generating building envelope without the aesthetics typically associated with solar technology.

Mitrex specializes in building-integrated solar products (BIPV), including solar facades, glass, roof panels, and more, with a vision of incorporating solar technology onto every exterior surface on a structure without altering the looks or design. The launch of Mitrex’s Solar Brick showcases a cladding product that meets this mission—Solar Brick is suitable for new construction projects or retrofits of older structures, including recladding or over-cladding.

“Our mission is to transform how we build our structures—electrically-powered buildings are a logical and sustainable solution to combat climate change,” said Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. “With our products, everyone can contribute to reducing emissions while constructing buildings with materials that last for generations. There is no compromise for builders, architects, or homeowners.”

Mitrex Solar Brick
Solar Brick by Mitrex (Photo: CNW Group/Mitrex – Integrated Solar Technology)

Mitrex solar facade features and benefits:

  • Advanced manufacturing methods to maximize efficiency and functionality
  • Enhanced aesthetics with a customizable facing layer
  • Patented coatings with anti-reflective and anti-soiling properties
  • Wide range of panel size options
  • Various backing options allow for panels to be incorporated on any structure
  • Low embodied carbon of the solar materials, efficient energy generation, and contribution to LEED points to help builders achieve net-zero

Mitrex facade panels are guaranteed to last for years to come, providing durable and energy-efficient building envelopes.

