Spacewell Recognized With Smart Building Certification

Smart Building Certification has rewarded Spacewell solution accreditation against its certification framework. Spacewell provides software and technology tools to simplify facility operations, reduce costs and energy consumption, and create high-performance buildings and workplaces.

“We can all learn a lot from Spacewell,” said Nicholas White, Co-Founder Smart Building Certification. They have solutions that span the entire certification and can truly deliver holistic smart buildings, from asset management, facility management, maintenance, smart workplaces, energy efficiency, and now office re-entry. Whatever the subject around smart buildings, Spacewell has an intelligent opinion.”

Developed to promote wellbeing, sustainability, performance, innovation, and health and safety in the built environment, Smart Building Certification was launched in 2020 in the Netherlands and recognizes buildings that have smart tech infrastructure in place to evaluate a building’s behavior and performance.

Rather than a checklist, SBC solution accreditation is a dynamic process to score the existence and use of technology to measure:

Building Usage: How people use the building informs the decisions of what space, amenities, system automation, and adjustments are required to better serve the needs of the users. If the needs of the user can be more effectively met, improvement to performance and cost base can be more easily realized.

Building Performance: Visibility into a building’s performance from a system perspective but also amenities, and machine management, allows optimization of operations and elimination of unnecessary costs or waste. This theme looks towards optimization of investment, improved efficiencies, consumption, and a minimization of environmental impact.

Building Environment: The physical environment of the building has never been more important than it is now. Healthy environments and more importantly data proving that environments are healthy will increasingly be required by users, building owners, and even governments.

Health, Safety, and Security: Technology is the only way we know if buildings are compliant with health and safety standards and truly capable of keeping users safe. Safety is a basic human requirement that all other aspects are built upon.

User Behavior and Collaboration: Smart Buildings are intrinsically connected to their function and the people inside of them. This theme explores how the building empowers user behavior and collaboration, supporting the maximization of value and purpose of the space.

Integrative Design and Connectivity: How well are the solutions integrated with one another and the building? The least number of solutions for the maximum amount of benefit. Elimination of department silos and seamless system integration. Smart building and business continuity is dependent on internet connectivity levels within the building. This section explores integrative design and connectivity in detail.

Sven Toelen, VP marketing & communication at Spacewell, commented “We are very pleased to receive SBC solution accreditation as we continue to work together for a smarter, healthier, and more productive future. We see Smart Building Certification as a powerful driver for change in commercial real estate and a great initiative in bringing lots of parties together around one smart building definition. We are excited to be a part of the ecosystem to support the industry and our customers to get more out of their investments.”

Click here to view a PDF featuring details on the Spacewell solution against the SBC accreditation framework.

