SWR Institute Honors 2021 Award Of Excellence Winners

The Sealant, Waterproofing & Restoration Institute's third annual Award of Excellence program recognized three contractors for excellent work and innovation in the industry.



The Sealant, Waterproofing & Restoration Institute (SWR Institute) recently recognized quality craftsmanship in the industry by announcing the winners of its third annual Award of Excellence. The announcement was made at SWR Institute’s 2022 Winter Technical Meeting in Salt Lake City, UT.

The Award of Excellence program recognizes contractors for excellence and innovation in the sealant, waterproofing, and restoration industry. Projects submitted for the contractor-only award program are evaluated on criteria such as complexity, technical merit, creativity, technology/innovation, and more.

Below are the 2021 Award of Excellence winners:



West Virginia State Capital Dome Moisture Intrusion Repair Project

Company: Pullman SST, Inc.

Location: Charleston, WV

The West Virginia State Capitol Building is one of the state’s most iconic structures. The people of West Virginia cherish their heritage, and the buildings that represent their history. A restoration project with the size, complexity, and scope, performed in view of the public was not only a great opportunity for Pullman SST, Inc. to provide professional services, but was also a true honor to perform. All repairs and restoration scopes performed on this project were undertaken with great care, pride, and passion. This project serves as an example of how the collaborative teamwork of craftsman, along with members’ knowledge and dedication to quality and safety, come together to achieve success.

Crescent Shores Exterior Facade Repairs

Company: Stone Restoration of America, Inc.

Location: North Myrtle Beach, SC

Crescent Shores is a high-rise condominium complex on the beach consisting of two 19-story towers with 216 units and an 8-story parking garage. The facilities were built and completed in 2010. The poured-in-place structures had an original direct-applied hard-coat stucco system that immediately began to fail and delaminate. The solution was an overclad EIFS system leaving the failed stucco in place. This was a completely unique and revolutionary solution to a gigantic problem. Being able to leave the failed stucco in place saved the owner a lot of time and money compared to having to remove all the original stucco first.

Senator Hotel Office Building

Company: Pullman SST, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

The prestigious Senator Building is located directly across from the Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Sacramento Register of Historical and Cultural Resources. After being purchased in 2018, the new owner wanted to have a superlative restoration of the exterior façade. The restoration included restoring the concrete substrate, exterior cement plaster finish, ornamental precast elements, historic wood window assemblies, and the historic redwood flagpoles, as well as recoating of all exterior façade elements.

