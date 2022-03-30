T. Rowe Price Celebrates 85th Anniversary With New Headquarters

“We’re excited to break ground on our new headquarters during the firm’s 85th anniversary year,” said T. Rowe Price’s CEO and President Rob Sharps. “We have been in Baltimore since 1937, and we remain committed to supporting our community and creating a sustainable environment for our associates to thrive.”

“I am grateful for T. Rowe Price’s decision to commit to Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “With this groundbreaking, they are making a bold statement that they are here to stay and share our vision for Baltimore’s renaissance. We will build on this as we look to continue to advance our city’s economic potential.”

The new building will feature a water harvesting system that will save approximately 1.55 million gallons of potable water annually, contributing to its proposed goal of LEED Platinum status for commercial interiors. By using rainwater in the flush fixtures of the building, the potable water usage will be reduced by more than 50% and ultimately create a positive impact on the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

The firm is also pursuing a three-star Fitwel certification — its highest level — for the building’s interior to enhance the employee experience. Fitwel scorecards use more than 55 evidence-based design and operational strategies that enhance buildings by addressing a broad range of health behaviors and risks.