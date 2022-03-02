TracSafe® Anti-Slip Color Coat is Daich Coatings' Newest Offering

Following the successful launch of TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer in 2021, Daich Coatings has now introduced TracSafe® Anti-Slip Color Coat. The sealer is clear and is intended to go over existing finished surfaces. It offers a high rate of coverage, is easy to apply and looks great with a light stone speckle that sparkles in the sunshine.

TracSafe products bond firmly to a variety of interior and exterior flooring materials. This includes concrete, masonry, stone and pavers, tile, vinyl, linoleum and pre-painted floors.

Easy Application

Daich recommends starting a project with two coatings of the colored TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat. Then, finish the project with two coats of TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer. As easy to apply as paint, TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat comes in graphite, shell grey, cream, clay brick and terracotta colors.

Starting with the color coating adds a uniformly-colored finish to a surface. Finishing it off with the clear sealer protects the coating from dirt, water and chemicals, and adds another level of slip-resistance to the floor.

Both TracSafe products have been tested and achieved ratings up to twice the industry-recommended safety standard. The product’s aggressive anti-slip performance with all-weather durability is ideal for both residential and commercial settings.

Where to Apply TracSafe Products

In commercial settings, the TracSafe coating and sealer system can be applied to numerous surfaces, including entrances and steps, walkways and access ramps, pool decks, balconies, valet parking areas and commercial/industrial floors.

The TracSafe system of products can help people avoid life-altering falls. Whether used in group residential settings, hospitals or on community pool decks, anti-slip products benefit everyone.

Why Use Anti-Slip Products?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, slips and falls are the second highest cause of nonfatal occupational injury and illness incidents between 2014–2018. The 2020 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses reports that there were 211,640 trips, slips and falls in the private industry sector in 2020.

High-performance TracSafe products come as low-VOC, pre-mixed formulas. Their odorless, water-based technology features fast dry-times and easy water clean-up. Both the coating and sealer have strong adhesion capabilities. The products are designed to last with outstanding resistance to sun, snow, water, salt, chemicals, snow shoveling, foot and vehicle traffic.

Easy Installation

To install TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat, apply two coats of the product a few hours apart using a 3/8” paint roller. Then, after curing for 24 hours, apply two coats of TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer. Wait another 24 hours and the system is ready for foot traffic.

TracSafe’s anti-slip technology lays down a uniform foot traction surface that exhibits effective slip resistance properties in both wet and dry conditions. This is effective with bare feet and various common pedestrian and work footwear.

TracSafe products, along with other Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products, are available online from a variety of retailers.