UVGI: Guidelines For Measuring Inactivation Of Airborne Pathogens

03/24/2022
Guidelines For Measuring UVGI Inactivation Of Airborne Pathogens

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) can help reduce the level of indoor air contamination posed by the virus that causes Covid-19.

The Global Lighting Association has issued guidelines for measuring the inactivation of airborne pathogens by ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) technologies.


ultraviolet germicidal irradiation UVGIThe guidelines are particularly relevant in the battle against Covid-19. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation air disinfection technology is an established method for reducing infection risks caused by a wide range of contagious airborne diseases such as measles, influenza, and tuberculosis. It follows that ultraviolet germicidal irradiation is a key tool in reducing the level of indoor air contamination posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Pathogen inactivation theory and mathematical modeling are well established and described in existing ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) literature.

The guidance outlines a methodology for quantifying the microbial cleaning capabilities of a UVGI product in a test chamber. These results can then be used to determine the product’s disinfection capabilities in real-life applications such as classrooms, offices, hospital wards, restaurants, etc.

Illustrative example of a UVGI luminaire application. (Source: Global Lighting Association)

Guidelines for Quantification of Airborne Pathogen Inactivation by UVGI Technologies may be downloaded from the Global Lighting Association’s website.

