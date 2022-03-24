UVGI: Guidelines For Measuring Inactivation Of Airborne Pathogens
The Global Lighting Association has issued guidelines for measuring the inactivation of airborne pathogens by ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) technologies.
https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/03/uvgi-guidelines-measuring-inactivation-airborne-pathogens/
The Global Lighting Association has issued guidelines for measuring the inactivation of airborne pathogens by ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) technologies.
share this news:
The Global Lighting Association has issued guidelines for measuring the inactivation of airborne pathogens by ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) technologies.
The guidelines are particularly relevant in the battle against Covid-19. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation air disinfection technology is an established method for reducing infection risks caused by a wide range of contagious airborne diseases such as measles, influenza, and tuberculosis. It follows that ultraviolet germicidal irradiation is a key tool in reducing the level of indoor air contamination posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Pathogen inactivation theory and mathematical modeling are well established and described in existing ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) literature.
The guidance outlines a methodology for quantifying the microbial cleaning capabilities of a UVGI product in a test chamber. These results can then be used to determine the product’s disinfection capabilities in real-life applications such as classrooms, offices, hospital wards, restaurants, etc.
Guidelines for Quantification of Airborne Pathogen Inactivation by UVGI Technologies may be downloaded from the Global Lighting Association’s website.