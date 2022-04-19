2022 Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards These 18 companies are recognized with our 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards based on reader interest shown during 2021.

By The Facility Executive Staff

From the April 2022 Issue

For this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, our online survey was combined with reader interest shown via website and print to arrive at these favored companies in 18 important categories for facility management. We invite you to learn more by visiting winner websites (linked in descriptions below).

BUILDING AUTOMATION

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation, providing end-point to cloud integration connecting products, controls, software, and services. The global company enables lifecycle solutions from design and build to operate and maintain phases through a digital twin. Integrated solutions are built with safety, reliability, and cybersecurity. Visit www.se.com.

BUILDING ENVELOPE

IMETCO

IMETCO is a leading manufacturer of premier metal products for the building envelope, delivering performance-inspired systems tailored to each project. IMETCO offers a full range of high-performance metal roofing, wall, deck, and edge systems that provide a virtually unlimited realm of aesthetic possibilities. Visit www.Imetco.com.

CEILINGS

Armstrong Ceiling Systems

Armstrong is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions in the Americas. From cool metals and warm woods, to bold colors and bright whites, a broad portfolio of ceilings offers design flexibility, performance, and sustainability for any commercial space. Visit www.ArmstrongCeilings.com.

CLEANING / MAINTENANCE PRODUCTS

3M Commercial Solutions

3M helps facility management teams disinfect surfaces and provides the tools, products, and training to do so efficiently and effectively. Eight 3M disinfectants have earned the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) efficacy claim from the EPA. Cleaning professionals know they can rely on 3M innovation to deliver products that tackle even the most demanding surfaces and cleaning challenges. Visit www.3M.com.

ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Quadlogic

Quadlogic electric submetering systems are installed in multi-tenant commercial and residential buildings nationwide, including The Mall of America, The Chrysler Building, The Plaza Hotel Condos, 432 Park Ave, JFK Terminal 5, and Gehry Downtown. Quadlogic is vertically integrated, offering complete submetering including equipment, field service, and billing services. Its Powerline Carrier data communications technology allows communications over existing building electrical network. Visit www.QuadLogic.com.

FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

ABM Industries

ABM uses data and science to develop solutions to help create healthier buildings. Among its comprehensive facilities services, ABM EnhancedClean™ and EnhancedFacility™ are part of a fact-based, expert developed, and dynamic approach to wellness—that helps mitigate air and surface-based viral transmission risks, while increasing operational efficiencies and financial health. Visit www.ABM.com.

FM SOFTWARE / APPS

ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities provides facilities professionals instant access to critical building information through its ARC Facilities Platform. Used by healthcare, higher education, K-12, manufacturing, and government facilities teams, ARC’s platform modules include: Emergency Information, Healthcare Compliance, O&M Documentation, Building Plans, and Construction Projects. Visit www.ARCFacilities.com.

FIRE / LIFE SAFETY

AGF Manufacturing

AGF Manufacturing designs and produces fire sprinkler products that provide reliability, versatility, and code compatibility. In 1986, the company introduced the TESTanDRAIN Model 1000 single handle inspector’s test valve, which replaced the traditional test and drain loop with 17 different connections. AGF has also introduced several unique products that meet the various demands of the fire sprinkler industry and support easier maintenance and more efficient systems. Visit www.agfmfg.com.

FLOORING

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products and one of the industry’s most trusted brands. The company builds on its 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, Armstrong Flooring safely and responsibly operates eight manufacturing facilities globally. Visit www.ArmstrongFlooring.com.

FURNITURE

Swiftspace

Swiftspace is built on the belief that employees deserve aesthetically pleasing, functional workspaces to easily adapt and reconfigure to how they want to work. Swiftspace’s product lines provide a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of any organization’s workspace requirements, from private or collaborative individual spaces to multi-person meeting areas. Swiftspace products allow organizations to reconfigure workspaces, without the use of tools or professional in-stallers, within minutes. Visit www.Swiftspaceinc.com.

FURNITURE-Remanufactured / Refurbished

Davies Office

Davies Office was founded in 1948 as a small, family-owned business and has grown to a nationally recognized leader in green remanufacturing and sustainable office solutions. Davies Office has partnered with numerous Fortune 500 companies to deliver greater value and flexibility in office solutions. The largest independent remanufacturer, Davies Office offers custom upgrades for brands like Herman Miller, Steelcase, and Knoll, and provide innovative offerings designed to make the most of pre-existing assets and future investments. Visit www.DaviesOffice.com.

HVAC SYSTEMS

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC (METUS)

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US is a leading supplier of ductless and ducted mini-split and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems. The company consistently explores ways to provide its customers with solutions that meet their specific HVAC and comfort needs. Visit www.metahvac.com.

HVAC PRODUCTS

Heraeus/Soluva

Heraeus Noblelight is a market and technology leader worldwide for special lamps with wavelengths from ultraviolet to infrared for industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The company’s Soluva UV disinfection products offer the right device for each application for the disinfection of surfaces and room air. Soluva® does not filter, but destroys viruses within a few seconds using UV light. The system is designed for maximum safety and certified according to the latest standards: chemical-free, without ozone or germs cannot build up resistance to UV light. Visit www.Soluva.com.

LIGHTING

LEDVANCE/Sylvania

LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios, and traditional light sources. LEDVANCE offers a broad selection of advanced lighting technologies and energy-saving products, systems, and services. Products are designed to save energy, improve the quality of light, and meet sustainability goals. Visit www.LEDVANCEUS.com.

POWER / DATA SOLUTIONS

Legrand/Connectrac

Legrand’s breadth of standard products and custom manufacturing support building networks of every size, shape, and location. Connectrac, a brand of Legrand, provides innovative floor-based cable management solutions for bringing power and data wherever needed in commercial interiors. Connectrac offers flexibility to meet demands for new technology connectivity while maintaining the aesthetic and structural integrity of a facility. Visit www.LegrandUS.com.

RESTROOM FIXTURES / EQUIPMENT

GP PRO

GP PRO’s Premium Restroom Collection provides hygienic, reliable, quiet, and aesthetically-pleasing dispenser options. From towel and tissue to soap and air care. When fitted with the KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System, the collection helps ensure restrooms are consistently clean, in working order, and fully stocked. Visit www.GPPRO.com/gp.

SECURITY

Axis Communications

Axis Communications enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As an industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. With cybersecurity and compliance a focus for facilities, Axis products, solutions, and expertise offer facilities secure solutions. Visit www.Axis.com.

SIGNAGE

3M Commercial Solutions

3M Commercial Solutions helps customers worldwide build brands by providing total graphics and light management solutions. 3M manufactures or certifies lighting solutions‚ graphic films and graphic protection‚ flexible substrates‚ as well as inks and toners used to create finished graphics that are consistent‚ reliable and durable. Visit www.3M.com.

