Armstrong Asks: How Does The Future Workplace Function?

To demonstrate how today’s healthy workplace can function, Armstrong Ceiling & Wall Solutions recently renovated a 10,000-square-foot workspace on its corporate campus in Lancaster, PA. Dubbed the Living Lab, the new workspace was created in partnership with architectural firm Gensler and designed with optimal acoustics, lighting, cleanliness, comfort, and exceptional air quality in mind. Armstrong employees work in the fully-equipped office space, providing feedback on the functionality of both individual and collaborative areas.

Designed with indoor environmental quality at the forefront, the Living Lab is intended to be a testing ground and to push the limits of innovation of a workplace model that embodies a “healthy spaces” philosophy. Innovations resulting from the Living Lab range from systems creating cleaner air and enhancing effectiveness of HVAC systems to piloting new installation methods, materials, and design concepts.

The Living Lab houses eight distinct areas, including the main entrance, a work lounge and café, 24 open office workstations, an ideation area, a hands-on “maker” space designed to allow teams to work on new products for testing, huddle spaces and focus rooms, conference rooms, and an outdoor working space.