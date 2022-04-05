ASID 2022 Design Trends Report The ASID 2022 Trends Report reveals industry trends and implications, economic indicators, and shifts in the interior design profession.

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) has released its 2022 Trends Report, part one of the three-part Outlook Report revealing industry trends and implications, economic indicators, and shifts in the interior design profession. With the goal of equipping designers with the tools they need for a successful year, the Trends Report delivers insights to guide the profession through the next era of pandemic design.

Previously known as the Outlook and State of Interior Design Report, the new, three-part 2022 Outlook Report launches with Trends, to be followed by parts two and three, the Economic Outlook and State of Interior Design, respectively, later this spring. The Trends Report is now available for download to ASID members free of charge and for $99.95 for non-members.

Compiled by the Society’s research and knowledge team, the Trends Report examines topics that inform design practice developments, such as demographic shifts leading to new occupant needs and lifestyle trends based on occupant priorities. The Report connects these broad ideas directly to the profession, offering designers a comprehensive perspective on the year ahead and outlining strategies needed to make an impact in their practice and on the lives of those they serve.

The report finds that health and wellness continue to dominate both residential and commercial design due to the lasting effects of the pandemic. Sustainability has also shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have for designers and consumers alike.

Workplace wellness is a must for employees and businesses.

Nearly a third of the full-time employees currently working from home say they would never come into the office during the week. To lure employees back to the workplace, businesses need to rethink their office design to provide environments that are meticulously clean and safe, but also less stressful.

U.S. population growth has stalled.

Between 2010 and 2020 the nation’s population growth increased by only 7.4%, the slowest growth rate since the Great Depression. The dip is part of a longer-term trend tied to the aging of the country’s White population, decreased fertility rates and lagging immigration.

The future of office design is evolving.

As ways of working and employees’ attitudes toward work are changing, employers and designers are trying to figure out what the office of the future should look like. Emerging trends include allowing more freedom and flexibility to employees to design their own spaces, creating experience-based environments with more sensory inputs, the return of the private office and providing more spaces that support team and interactive activities.

Hotels and resorts look to refresh and renew their interiors as they await the

return of guests.

Those in the hospitality industry are busy refreshing their properties to improve comfort and safety and to update aesthetics. Some current trends include replacing select textiles and wood with porcelain, glass and composite materials. Also at the forefront are strategies that provide personal control of light and temperature, biophilia, and ergonomics. Wellness tourism is projected to generate $436 billion in 2022.

Wellness real estate outpaces other types of construction.

Environments designed intentionally to protect and enhance occupant health and well-being comprise a growing portion of construction projects. Wellness features and healthy design will become nearly ubiquitous in luxury properties and in workplaces, with a growing emphasis not just on wellbeing but on improved human health. The total number of wellness-certified building projects worldwide from the two big players, The Well Building Standard (WELL) and Fitwel, have grown ninefold in the last three years. Certifications have skyrocketed from 200 in 2018 to 952 in 2020.