Blumenthal Performing Arts, Honeywell Collaborate To Improve IAQ Honeywell will work with Charlotte, NC cultural and entertainment organization to improve indoor air quality in backstage areas.

Honeywell will work with Charlotte, NC cultural and entertainment organization to improve indoor air quality in backstage areas.



In Charlotte, NC, Blumenthal Performing Arts is working with Honeywell to create a healthier environment for performers and staff. The goal is to help boost their confidence and continue to provide premium performing arts and entertainment experiences for the community. Honeywell will deploy a customized Healthy Buildings dashboard and air quality sensing technology throughout the backstage areas and green rooms of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theater, Booth Playhouse, and Stage Door Theater.

The Honeywell Healthy Buildings dashboard at Blumenthal Performing Arts measures key indoor air quality (IAQ) parameters such as temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOC), enabling theater staff to quickly visualize and correct any potential issues. A network of IAQ sensors connected to the dashboard monitors and validates the effectiveness of the theater’s existing air cleaning systems.

These efforts, along with installation of Honeywell mobile HEPA air purifiers, allow Blumenthal to establish an IAQ baseline that can be communicated to performers both during the booking process as well as during show runs.

“During shut down, we learned of the criticality of indoor air quality – it was essential to navigating our way out of the Covid-19 crisis and creating a healthier environment for audiences, artist and our staff,” said Tom Gabbard, president and CEO, Blumenthal Performing Arts. “Working with Honeywell, we’re able to identify ways to better measure, monitor, and control our existing air quality systems and provide performers with a greater peace of mind about our facilities. Our goal is to provide the best performing arts experiences to the Charlotte community and by investing in our facilities, we’ve can reassure artists that we care about the environment in which they perform.”

The dashboards integrate into the theaters’ existing systems, giving Blumenthal’s facilities staff an upgraded, comprehensive view of backstage conditions. Monitoring IAQ not only supports the creation of a healthier environment but also provides facility managers with metrics to help them operate the building in a more energy-efficient manner.

“As we’ve all become more aware of the impact of IAQ on our well-being, creating a healthier building experience is becoming a standard ask on performance riders,” said Manish Sharma, vice president and general manager of sustainable buildings, Honeywell Building Technologies. “Creating a healthier back-of-house environment with the Blumenthal team allows them to create a healthier facility and continue to attract renowned artists and events to Charlotte.”

In addition to updating its IAQ systems and monitoring, Blumenthal instituted a contactless guest experience from ticketing to restrooms and updated its cleaning processes and frequency, along with requiring face coverings for indoor events. Blumenthal and Honeywell’s corporate headquarters are both located in Charlotte, NC.