Budget Classroom Remodel Finds Fun In The Ceiling

The redesign of the computer room has been appreciated by the students. “You can see their excitement,” Termunde said. “‘We’re going to the computer room today.’ We want them to feel like it was made just for them.”

The thermoformed ceiling has been working well for the district.

“The panels are waterproof,” Termunde noted. “We have had leaks in the ceilings, and the Ceilume panels didn’t get ruined. Maintenance likes them because they’re easy to install, probably the easiest part of the entire remodel. Now, anytime we get to do a room, it’s, ‘what can we do with the ceiling?’”

Termunde has already taken this creative and cost-saving approach to Arbor Park Middle School, where the district switched over to Microsoft computers and gave every student a Microsoft Surface Go tablet. Termunde felt a traditional lab computer with rows of computers wasn’t conducive to the new curriculum, so he transformed the old room with a strong visual theme. With a miniscule remodeling budget, light gray walls replaced boring beige, and one Skype-blue wall acknowledges how the students connect online with classrooms around the world. New tables were sourced for $50 from the bankruptcy of a nearby department store.

Microsoft logos constructed from colored vinyl sheets decorate the windows, and a logo formed in colored carpet tiles at the center of the room provides a place where kids can lie on the floor or sit on cushions with their devices. From that spot, they can look upwards into the clear Ceilume Southland ceiling panels that form the central section of the ceiling.

“Every kid that goes in there asks, ‘why is the ceiling clear?’ I say it’s just for fun,” Termunde explained. (He’s considering installing a picture of a cloud above the clear ceiling panels and telling the students, “That’s where The Cloud is.”)

“A lot of schools think they need an architect or contractor to come in for remodels, when basically, maintenance can do it and save thousands,” concluded Termunde.