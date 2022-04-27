CBRE Partners with Microsoft to Offer Enhanced CMMS This collaboration unites CBRE with Microsoft’s growing Dynamics 365 Field Services platform to enhance their fmPilot CMMS platform.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/04/cbre-partners-with-microsoft-to-offer-enhanced-cmms/

CBRE announced it has partnered with Microsoft to provide an enhanced CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) and differentiated suite of technology offerings to serve large retailers and other companies with similar, distributed-site footprints. This collaboration unites CBRE, a global real estate and facilities management company, with Microsoft’s growing Dynamics 365 Field Services platform.

Following an extensive process, CBRE selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service for its ability to advance operational performance while keeping its clients on the forefront of technology improvements over time. This collaboration will transform CBRE’s fmPilot integrated retail facility management technology. The enhanced CMMS platform will improve outcomes for clients, enabling them to achieve better connectivity between assets and technicians, improve operational performance, and realize material cost efficiencies.

CBRE will work over the next several months to deploy the next generation of fmPilot to its current portfolio of existing users. The company will ultimately phase out its current fmPilot technology product. Going forward, the enhanced CMMS fmPilot technology built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 will become the core operating platform for CBRE’s growing base of Retail and Multi-Site sector clients.

CBRE will continue to invest in and enhance its Service Insight platform for Global Workplace Solutions clients in other sectors and divisions.

Incorporating Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service technology with CBRE’s experience and unmatched data will unlock value for clients. Anticipated benefits include a more connected experience for all parties, access to real-time remote expert support, application of IoT and AI, the optimization of service operations via intelligent automated workflows, work order bundling, seamless integrations with smart building technologies, and more.

Uniting Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Field Service with CBRE’s facilities management platform will help address the unique needs of companies in the Retail and Multi-site sector through service performance optimization and enhanced outcomes for clients, service providers and field staff.

Within the Retail & Multi-Site sector, CBRE provides project management, facilities management and on-demand work-order management technology solutions for clients ranging from traditional retail, convenience, grocery, and multi-location real estate portfolios in other industries such as healthcare, life sciences, and logistics.