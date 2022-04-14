Commercial Facilities At Risk for Pest Infestations During Peak Season The NPMA recommends prevention tips to aid businesses in deterring pest infestations at their facility ahead of peak pest season.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/04/commercial-facilities-at-risk-for-pest-infestations-during-peak-season/

The NPMA recommends prevention tips to aid businesses in deterring pest infestations at their facility ahead of peak pest season.



April is National Pest Management Month (NPMM), an annual observance recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events highlighting the vital role pest control plays in protecting public health, food and property from the threats posed by pests. This month, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is reminding commercial facility managers of the importance of working with a licensed pest control professional to continually prevent pest infestations and resolve issues when they arise.

In commercial facilities, a pest control partner will often implement an integrated pest management plan. An IPM plan is a comprehensive pest control method that that focuses on three basic techniques: inspection, identification and treatment by a pest control professional. This method will help ensure pests are properly controlled and deterred in a commercial business setting.

To aid businesses in deterring pest infestations at their facility ahead of peak pest season, the NPMA also recommends the following prevention tips:

Conduct regular inspections of the building, paying close attention to any dark or damp areas as these are particularly attractive to pests. Also, be on the lookout for signs of various infestations, including droppings, gnaw marks, nests, debris and actual pests themselves

Properly store or dispose of empty containers, as these can serve as harborage sites for pests

Ensure there is no condensation buildup on any equipment or appliances that could accumulate moisture and attract pests

When unpacking new inventory or receiving shipments, carefully inspect all items and packaging for any signs of damage

Seal any cracks or gaps on the exterior of the building, paying close attention to areas where pipes and utilities enter

Ensure gutters are free of debris and be sure to direct water away from the building through properly functioning downspouts to prevent water collection

Install door sweeps on exterior doors and repair any screens to prevent pests from gaining entry

Ensure the grounds surrounding the facility are properly maintained, as overgrown vegetation can attract pests to the property

Install a gravel perimeter around the building to help discourage vegetation growth that could harbor pests

Ensure any dumpsters on-site have a closeable lid and are located as far away from the building as possible

Click here for more facility management news about pest control.